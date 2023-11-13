Emergency Assistance Foundation announces agenda, final call for general registration to attend Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit

Nov. 30 marks end of general registration for February 2024 event set to unite professionals interested in supporting team members severely financially impacted by disaster or other unforeseen events

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) — a U.S.-based, public non-profit administering employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds worldwide — today announced the robust agenda, as well as the last day of general registration, for its inaugural Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit, scheduled for Feb. 7-9, 2024, in Orlando, Florida.

Emergency Assistance Foundation (PRNewswire)

The Summit will host many of EAF's current corporate fund sponsors (or "Fund Partners"), as well as other professionals interested in learning best practices to assist team members in severe financial need — specifically in the event of disaster or personal hardship.

"Granting Hope's kickoff is on the horizon, and we are excited to bring our mission, purpose and impact to current and new partners alike," said EAF President Douglas Stockham.

Already announced as keynote speaker is Erin Brockovich, motivational speaker, consumer advocate and activist.

Granting Hope 2024 begins Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. with an opening reception and check-in. On Thursday, Feb. 8, and Friday, Feb. 9, there will be interactive networking roundtables throughout both days. A full agenda can be found here and includes:

Thursday, Feb. 8

9:30 a.m. : Keynote Address by Erin Brockovich

11:15 a.m. : Panel Discussion, Mastering Resilience: Strategies for Successful Relief Funds

1:45 p.m. & 3 p.m. : Breakout Panel Discussion, Relief Fund Engagement & Donations

1:45 p.m. & 3 p.m. : Breakout Panel Discussion, Navigating Relief Fund Regulations

Friday, Feb. 9

10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. : Presentation, The How & Why: Real-World Insights

10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. : Presentation, Leveraging Taxable Programs Alongside Tax-Free Relief Funds

The event ends with closing remarks at 2 p.m. Friday.

General registration will end Thursday, Nov. 30, with Last-Chance registration following, Dec. 1- Jan. 15.

"We've built a fantastic event schedule that we know will be both educational and impactful for attendees," said Stockham. "It's important for companies to absorb the necessary information in early 2024 to ensure they are on the right track in working to fulfill hardship relief needs for team members as the year progresses."

EAF partners with large employers across a variety of industries, such as retail, restaurant, technology and hospitality industries, among others, to help their team members who are struggling through difficult times.

The non-profit provides independent administration — including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants — for more than 350 of these employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds worldwide. Following an unexpected disaster (i.e., hurricane, earthquake, etc.) or personal hardship (i.e., serious illness, house fire, family death, etc.), EAF awards grants that provide essential financial assistance on the path to recovery. Donations to these funds are tax deductible for U.S. taxpayers, and grants awarded are tax free in the U.S. and often globally, depending on the situation. Since its inception, EAF's funds have provided more than $250 million in financial assistance to more than 328,000 individuals and families globally.

To register, for ongoing programming/speaker updates or for available sponsorship opportunities regarding EAF's Granting Hope 2024: The Global Relief Fund Summit, please visit the official event link.

About Emergency Assistance Foundation

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is the oldest and largest standalone charity designed solely to administer global, employer-sponsored disaster and hardship relief funds, thereby providing grants to individuals in need around the world. As a third-party administrator, EAF independently administers all fund activities — including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants — while also advising its Fund Partners to ensure that each fund is regulatory-compliant and effective. As a financial first responder, EAF acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. The nonprofit remains agile and adaptable by harnessing technology, developing scalable platforms and procedures, and constantly evaluating and improving our processes. EAF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that currently administers more than 350 disaster and hardship relief funds, serving over 12 million individuals across six continents. EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time, and its 100-plus team members, located across 10 different time zones, are equipped with multilingual response abilities. Learn more at eafrelief.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergency Assistance Foundation