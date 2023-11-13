Study confirms powerful effects of Lumenato® on improving skin structure and enhancing beauty from within

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study recently published in Dermatologic Therapy found that Lycored's Lumenato® contains protective qualities that improve the skin barrier, collagen and ceramide condition after 12 weeks of daily supplementation.

Lycored (PRNewswire)

Sourced from Lycored's golden tomatoes, Lumenato is made up of colorless carotenoids including beta-carotene, zeta-carotene, phytoene and phytofluene, and healthy lipids, that together create an ideal microenvironment for skin structure support. These nutrients are carefully calibrated to improve skin barrier function from the inside out. As the largest separator between a human body and the outside environment, healthy skin barrier function is crucial for keeping harmful external elements like pollution or bacteria away. A healthy skin barrier also improves moisture retention and trans epidermal water loss (TEWL), which as a result, improves skin appearance and elasticity and promotes faster healing from damaging factors like UV.

To understand the benefits of Lumenato on skin structure, 59 healthy women between ages 35-55 of varying ethnicities (Caucasian, Latino) and skin types (II, III, IV) were studied. The women had a baseline TEWL of ≥12G/M2/Hr and were split into two groups to receive Lumenato soft gel capsules (10mg total carotenoids) or placebo soft gel capsules (pure glycerin) for 12 weeks, daily.

After three months, results showed significant improvements over the placebo across skin barrier strength, firmness and elasticity. With Lumenato supplementation participants saw a 10.4% reduction in TEWL, while skin barrier strength improved by 59.9%, meaning more resilient, supple and radiant skin. Skin firmness and elasticity also improved by 9.34%, and 11.6%, respectively, which is visible through a decrease in fine lines, wrinkles and skin sagging.

These results reinforce the positive impacts of Lumenato on skin structure shown by two previous studies, which found similar improvements in skin elasticity, firmness, brightness, wrinkles and more.1 Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored states, "The benefits of Lumenato start on the inside and work their way to the skin's surface. It not only improves internal systems like collagen and ceramide protection but ripples outward to the skin barrier for skin radiance and glow. Since a majority of the population deals with skin barrier disturbances during winter or summer, we're pleased to learn that this unique carotenoid formulation is promising to support health and enhance beauty from within after only three months."

View the full study at: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/srt.13504

About Lycored

Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com .

Contact

Katie Hill

Padilla

+1 480 285 8148

katie.hill@padillaco.com

Tarshish et al. 2021

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lycored