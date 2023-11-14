Actian Data Platform Relaunches with Integration as a Service; Brings New Confidence to the Business of Data Using a Single Pane of Glass

The unified platform makes data easy across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments to power more business users and data-intensive applications.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian Corporation, the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, today officially relaunched the Actian Data Platform (formerly known as Avalanche), which features hybrid integration as a service capabilities. The enhanced platform supports businesses' confidence in their data, improves data quality, assists in lowering costs, and enables better decision making across the business.

The Actian Data Platform is unique in its ability to collect, manage, and analyze data in real time with its transactional database, data integration, data quality, and data warehouse capabilities in an easy-to-use platform. It manages data from any public cloud, multi/hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments through a single pane of glass.

"The Actian Data Platform provides businesses with self-service data integration that lowers costs and addresses multiple use cases without needing multiple products," said Emma McGrattan, senior vice president of engineering at Actian. "We simplify the delivery of real-time analytics and insights that businesses can both trust and use to act quickly."

With Actian integration as a service, the platform makes data integration, data quality and data preparation easier than ever, wrapped in a new user interface and user experience design. The platform's new API-first integration capabilities allow businesses to bring data from wide sources into the platform to bridge data silos and streamline data workflows effortlessly. The platform's native integration capabilities and data quality services are a robust set of tools essential for data management and data preparation, such as:

Connect Data Sources: Businesses can integrate and transform their data from wide sources by building or using existing APIs via easy-to-use, drag and drop blocks for self-service, removing the need to use intricate programming or coding language.

Connect to Multiple Applications: Create connections to applications offering a REST or SOAP API. Easily use these connections to create reusable business data integrations, application integrations, and manage API connections between cloud and local applications.

Broaden Access to Data: With no-code, low-code and pro-code integration and transformation options, the platform broadens usability across the business. The ease-of-use reduces reliance on database and cloud deployment experts and quickens application delivery time.

Simplify Data Profiling: Provides the ability to profile data to identify data characteristics, data anomalies, assess data quality and determine data preparation needs for standardization.

Improve Data Quality: Track data quality over time and apply rules to existing integrations to quickly identify and isolate data inconsistencies.

The Actian Data Platform supports the rise of advanced use cases like Generative AI by automating time-consuming data preparation tasks, such as data aggregation, handling missing values and standardizing data from various sources. Actian's ability to enable AI-ready data gives customers confidence in the data they use to train AI models effectively and explore new opportunities in our fast-paced Digital+ economy.

"The Actian Data Platform enables us to quickly consolidate and analyze all of our disparate data sources to deliver accurate and timely reports," said Joe Jones, chief information officer at Aeriz. "We've saved 150 hours a month previously consumed by manual data integration and preparation which has empowered our analysts to dedicate their efforts to strategic initiatives that solve business challenges and help grow our business."

"By 2025, more than three-quarters of enterprises will have data spread across multiple cloud providers and on-premises data centers, requiring investment in data management products that span multiple locations," said Matt Aslett, director of research for data and analytics at Ventana Research, part of ISG. "Actian Data Platform provides data leaders with confidence that they have a strategic platform that can be used to address a variety of use-cases without complex integration of multiple products, facilitating self-service access to data and improving trust in data-driven applications."

View Ventana Research's Analyst Viewpoint article here: Accelerating Business Insight with Unified Data Platforms

The platform will feature Actian database as a service, a flexible co-managed service that simplifies the deployment of transactional databases in the cloud. This service is currently available to select customers in an Early Access Program.

Learn more about the Actian Data Platform here: https://www.actian.com/data-platform/

About Actian

Actian makes data easy. We deliver cloud, hybrid, and on-premises data solutions that simplify how people connect, manage and analyze data. We transform business by enabling customers to make confident, data-driven decisions that accelerate their organization's growth. Our data platform integrates seamlessly, performs reliably, and delivers industry-leading speeds at an affordable cost. Actian is a division of HCLSoftware.

