Advancing Quantitative Imaging: CaliberMRI, Inc. announces QIBA Conformance for Canon Medical Systems USA

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), quantitative magnetic resonance imaging (qMRI) is improving medical imaging and the standard of care. CaliberMRI, an industry leader in standardization of MRI, announces the successful grant of "QIBA DWI Profile Conformance Certification" to Canon Medical Systems USA (Canon Medical), a key step in integrating qMRI into clinical workflow.

(PRNewswire)

CaliberMRI and Canon Collaborate to Validate AI for more efficient, reproducible quantitative MRI with RSNA/QIBA Process

The Radiological Society of North Americas (RSNA) Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance (QIBA) has partnered with CaliberMRI to help standardize quantitative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (qMRI) to improve patient care through the QIBA Conformance Certification program. With the increased adoption of qMRI, QIBA Conformance allows sites to demonstrate accurate, repeatable, and reproducible ADC measurements for the Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) Profile, which provides validated imaging performance claims regarding changes in ADC in brain, breast, prostate and liver. "Through our work with CaliberMRI, we were able to rigorously test our Vantage Galan 3T scanner using CaliberMRI's Phantom (Model 128 Diffusion), QA/QC software (qCal-MR) and the QIBA Profile," said Wissam Al Ghuraibawi, PhD, Manager of Medical Affairs and Clinical Scientist at Canon Medical. Dr. Al Ghuraibawi further added that "diffusion is such an important part of clinical MRI, we feel it is important to go through this process to demonstrate site and scanner performance."

Mo Kadbi, PhD, Leader, Medical Affairs – MRI at Canon Medical, acknowledged "with the increased need for, and use of, AI/ML in imaging, we believe it is essential to integrate physical reference objects into our work. We anticipate working with other Canon Medical sites and CaliberMRI on QIBA Profile Conformance to help advance qMRI."

"Canon Medical's approach to qMRI and QIBA Conformance is key to moving quantitative imaging to the clinic," says CaliberMRI CEO William Hollander. "We look forward to working with other sites in the future."

To learn more about QIBA Conformance please contact CaliberMRI at info@qmri.com.

About CaliberMRI: CaliberMRI is on a mission to improve the standard of care through standardization of MRI. MRI is a powerful tool for screening, diagnosis and treatment monitoring in the fields of cancer, diabetes, stroke, MS, neurodegenerative and other diseases. CaliberMRI produces integrated phantom/software platforms to ensure quantitative MRI measurements are accurate, repeatable and reproducible. CaliberMRI's products, developed in conjunction with the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM), improve quantitative imaging results, reduce clinical trial costs, and, ultimately, advance the standard of care. CaliberMRI works with researchers, hospitals, and clinicians around the world. Based in Boulder, Colorado, CaliberMRI, has a growing global distributor network. For more information on our products and mission, visit us at www.qmri.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Canon Medical Systems: Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes, and services radiology and cardiovascular systems. Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular, and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.

About RSNA/QIBA: RSNA/QIBA is committed to transforming patient care by making radiology a more quantitative science. In 2007, RSNA organized the Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers Alliance® (QIBA) to unite researchers, healthcare professionals and industry to advance quantitative imaging and the use of imaging biomarkers in clinical trials and clinical practice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CaliberMRI, Inc.