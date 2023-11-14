BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions Bolster Presence in Northeast with Acquisition of Qualmax, Inc.

CARTERET, N.J. and BELL, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions, a leading distributor of janitorial / sanitation ("JanSan"), foodservice disposables and industrial packaging products, has acquired Qualmax Supplies, Inc., a distributor serving the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut marketplaces. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Joel Greenfield founded Qualmax in 2007. In 2009, Joel joined forces with partner Abe Klein and together they've grown the company into a significant institutional distribution enterprise.

"We are excited to continue to expand across the Northeast, and we look forward to our partnership with Joel, Abe and the rest of the great team at Qualmax," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions. "Adding Qualmax to our complementary businesses with similar cultures and product portfolios ultimately improves our ability to serve our customers."

"Joining the BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions family of companies will expand our distribution network to aid in servicing our customers with a national presence," said Joel Greenfield. "We feel their customer-focused culture aligns well with ours, and we look forward to continued growth as part of the team."

About Qualmax Supplies, Inc.

Joel Greenfield founded Qualmax in 2007 with the vision of providing differentiated service and support to its customer base. Today, with partner Abe Klein, Qualmax remains a highly valued and strategic supplier to its customers through distinctive products and high-touch customer support and service. Learn more at www.qualmaxsupplies.com

About BradyIFS+Envoy Solutions

In October of 2023, BradyIFS + Envoy Solutions joined forces to become one company, a leading specialized distributor and solution provider focused on JanSan, foodservice, packaging, and marketing execution. The company offers a broad catalog of top brands and products, along with deep expertise and advice, to help customers succeed. Our more than 6,000 associates serve thousands of customers nationwide in segments including education, government, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services, food packing & processing, grocery, and more. The company is driven to make facilities cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day. For more information, please visit www.bradyindustries.com, www.individualfoodservice.com, and www.envoysolutions.com.

