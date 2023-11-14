Craig Hodges Named Cox Enterprises Head of Corporate Affairs

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced today that Craig Hodges has been named its senior vice president of corporate affairs. In this role, Hodges will oversee the corporate communications and corporate social responsibility strategy, while providing communications counsel to executive leaders. Hodges replaces Bob Jimenez who retires at the end of the year.

"Building strong connections with our employees, industries and communities has always been a priority for Cox, which is why I'm excited to welcome Craig into this role," said Karen Bennett, EVP and chief people officer, Cox Enterprises. "He has a proven track record as a strong leader and trusted advisor, and I'm looking forward to working with him to advance our corporate affairs strategy."

Hodges has a long history as a proven leader and a passion for building high-performing teams. He joins Cox from VF Corporation, the parent company to numerous apparel and footwear brands, including Vans, The North Face, Timberland and others. He was responsible for all aspects of communications, including internal communications, public relations, crisis and issues management, digital and social channels, and corporate sponsorships and advertising. He was also instrumental in driving many aspects of the company's corporate social responsibility strategy.

Prior to VF, Hodges served as a communications executive with Michelin, and agencies including Edelman, the world's largest independent strategic communications firm. He earned his bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Tennessee. Hodges is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society and an accredited member (APR) of the Public Relations Society of America. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Children's Museum of Denver.

"Throughout its rich 125-year history, Cox Enterprises has always been a forward-looking, innovative company focused on shaping the future," said Hodges. "It's a privilege to lead Cox's strong corporate affairs team as we work to contribute to the success of Cox's many diverse businesses and build on its legacy of supporting its employees and communities. I'm personally excited to return to Atlanta and can't imagine a better company or role to bring me back."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive, and media industries, as well as a leading investment platform with strategic positions in emerging technologies driving the future of agriculture, renewable energy, health care, and public sector software. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

