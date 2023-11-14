ESCAPE TO THE SOUTH'S PREMIER HOLIDAY DESTINATION AND CELEBRATE THE SEASON AT BEAU RIVAGE

Capture the spirit of the holidays at MGM Resorts' beachfront resort in Biloxi, Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday tradition for many on the Gulf Coast includes a visit to Beau Rivage, MGM Resorts International's expansive four-diamond beachfront destination in Biloxi. For more than two decades, Beau Rivage has transformed the holiday experience with festive décor, seasonal promotions, entertainment and activities for all ages, and spectacular shopping for everyone on the list.

Beau Rivage's holiday decor features a winter wonderland with larger-than-life nutcrackers, hundreds of frost-covered trees and thousands of brilliant poinsettias.

"Christmas at Beau Rivage has become a Gulf Coast holiday tradition," said Beau Rivage President & COO Brandon Dardeau. "From Thanksgiving to New Year's, we have seasonal décor and a full calendar of events that truly brings the holiday magic alive. Our team looks forward to creating memorable experiences and it's a time of year our guests and visitors to the Mississippi Gulf Coast have come to know and love."

Escape into a winter wonderland with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa's sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium, as well as a stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes, the spirit of the season is invoked throughout the property.

On Sunday, Dec. 3, Beau Rivage's signature holiday event, Santa Brunch, will be held at the award-winning BR Prime. The upscale event presents an exquisite holiday meal featuring everyone's favorite big guy, Santa, and several of his friends. Strolling characters, a commemorative photo and a cherished keepsake gift mark this special holiday occasion that's sure to create memories for young and old alike.

Keep the holiday magic alive after brunch by experiencing the tradition of The Nutcracker. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre presents the timeless classic The Nutcracker for both a matinee and an evening performance on Sunday, Dec. 3. Choreographer Noelle Change brings this holiday fairytale to life with stunning sets, vibrant costumes, dramatic lighting and international performers Sayat Asatryan, Vladmir Russu and Jasmine Jimison.

Back by popular demand, Beau Rivage welcomes Finding Christmas to the stage for two shows daily from Dec. 15-27. Rand Productions presents a Broadway-style musical variety production that follows young siblings as they set out on a quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. Finding Christmas provides the perfect mix of holiday classics and modern-day favorites from an ensemble cast of singers, dancers and actors. Accentuated by a guaranteed snowfall at each performance, the production transforms the Beau Rivage Theatre and delivers the joy of the season to guests of all ages.

In addition to the holiday production show, Beau Rivage plays hosts to headline entertainment throughout the season. Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter LeAnn Rimes kicks off her "JOY: The Holiday Tour" on Dec. 8 at Beau Rivage. The Mississippi native will perform Christmas classics and her well-known hits, such as "Can't Fight the Moonlight," "How Do I Live,' and "Blue," as well as new release from her critically acclaimed record God's Work. Enjoy a night of laughter with comedian Tom Segura on Dec. 9 when the funnyman brings his top-selling touring act to the Beau Rivage Theatre.

Beau Rivage's annual Holiday Open House provides an opportunity to find distinctive gifts for everyone on the Christmas list. From Dec. 5-9, dozens of vendors and Coastal artisans will showcase their wares in the resort's retail promenade and hotel second floor. Meet representatives and enjoy special holiday offerings from Gucci, Roberto Coin, Maui Jim and Onex, as well as local artists Henig Furs, Pewter Graphics and Aubrey Adele among others.

Casino players will enjoy Five Days of Stocking Stuffers Dec. 17-21, where a daily gift is available based on MGM Rewards points earned from slot activity and the annual Winning Wonderland Giveaway gives participants a chance to win something on everyone's wish list, a share of $250,000 in prizes including $50,000 cash and a 2024 BMW, now through Jan. 1.

Popular party band Who's Bad 20/20 presents The Evolution of Pop closes out 2023 with a high-voltage, multi-sensory evening that delves deep into the universal songbook of popular music, promising a sing-and-dance-along on New Year's Eve in the Beau Rivage Theatre.

