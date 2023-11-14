EZGO Completes Delivery of Premium E-bicycles Transactions Valued RMB12 Million

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or the "Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced the delivery of an aggregate of 4,000 e-bicycles to Youon Technology Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603776) ("Youon"), a Chinese company principally engaged in the provision of public city bicycle transportation services, from July 25, 2022 to date, for a transaction value at approximately RMB12 million (approximately US$1.6 million).

The collaboration is poised to reach an accumulative transaction volume of 6,000 e-bicycles in total, with an additional consignment of 4,000 e-bicycles anticipated for dispatch in November and December 2023. The transactions are a testament to EZGO's presence in the market as a proficient provider with reliable production capabilities. It also highlights EZGO's commitment to robust supply chain management to fulfill customer needs swiftly.

Chairman and CEO of EZGO, Mr. Jianhui Ye, states, "The completion of the delivery marks a milestone in our cooperation with Youon, and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to quality and client satisfaction, which remains integral to our operational philosophy. Our continued partnership with Youon exemplifies our competitiveness in the market, and contributes to the business performance of both companies. We look forward to advancing our strategic partnership to generate greater value for our shareholders."

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and two e-bicycle brands, "EZGO" and "Cenbird," EZGO has established a business model centered on the manufacturing and sale of two-and three-wheeled electric vehicles, lithium batteries, complemented by the e-bicycle charging pile business. For additional information, please visit EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn. Investors can visit the "Investor Relations" section of EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor.

