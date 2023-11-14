JW MARRIOTT ENCAPSULATES WELL-BEING AND PERSONAL CONNECTIONS WITH MESMERIZING "STAY IN THE MOMENT" ASIA-PACIFIC CAMPAIGN

Renowned Actor Lee Min-Ho Stars in K-Drama Inspired Campaign Video Capturing the Beauty of Immersive Surroundings and Mindful Moments

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 brands, today launched the "Stay in the Moment" Asia-Pacific campaign, featuring a K-drama inspired campaign video starring South Korean actor, Lee Min-ho. "Stay in the Moment" captures the essence of JW Marriott, which invites and empowers guests to embrace fleeting yet profoundly meaningful moments in life with inspiring surroundings, mindful experiences, culinary artistry and inspired service.

JW Marriott resort’s nature-inspired design (PRNewswire)

The campaign video features characters that are framed by the luxury and timeless beauty of the surroundings, which symbolize contemplation and introspection as the story unfolds. The scenes underscore the beauty of human connections and emphasize themes of self-discovery and strong familial bonds that are forged in unforgettable moments. The visuals reflect the breath-taking natural landscapes and enriching experiences that are found in every JW Marriott hotel, which serve to replenish the mind, body and soul.

"We are delighted to have Lee Min-ho, playing the lead character in our "Stay in the Moment" campaign video. He embodies the sophisticated luxury traveler seeking deeper meanings and reconnections through well-being and mindfulness," said Jennie Toh, Vice-President Luxury Brand Marketing, Brand Management and Communications, Marriott International Greater China. "In a world of constant multitasking and digital overload, we yearn to pause, take a breath and focus on what matters the most. "

"The "Stay in the Moment" campaign focuses on the discerning luxury traveler who seeks well-being, mindfulness and profound connections-all the elements that speak to the spirit of the JW Marriott brand," said John Toomey, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Asia Pacific, Marriott International. "Lee Min-ho's starring performance in the campaign video beautifully captures the JW Marriott experience, embodying the holistic and inspirational moments that shape our journeys and enrich our lives."

"As an actor, I personally appreciate and align with the JW Marriott brand's seamless attention to craft and detail," said Lee Min-ho, South Korean actor. "This same philosophy is what sparks my imagination and allows me to breathe life into my character, whose message is that we should embrace the special moments, because they allow us to leave so much richer than when we first arrive."

JW Marriott hotels invite guests to be inspired by the principles of mindfulness, and to pause and appreciate each moment. Through many holistic experiences that originate from a heritage of soul-nourishing wellness offerings, "Stay in The Moment" packages offer guests the opportunities to wonder, to relax, to create and to connect with those who give our lives true meaning. Brand programs such as JW Garden, where lush greenery and idyllic nooks create a serene and timeless escape for guests to enjoy the multi-sensory pleasures of harvesting fresh herbs and vegetables, along with fun educational experiences for families. Family by JW also offers experiences that appeal to every generation, enabling the whole family to come together in meaningful moments. Spa by JW is a tranquil sanctuary of indulgence designed to promote complete relaxation with luxury spa treatments. Guests can also enjoy elevated in-room dining with Savor by JW, which focuses on delicious, nourishing cuisine and the pleasures of healthy eating.

Personalized experiences capture the spirit of "Stay in the Moment"

"Stay in the Moment" packages are now available at JW Marriott hotels across Asia Pacific, inviting guests to discover and explore newly-opened JW Marriott properties such as JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa, JW Marriott Goa, JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an and JW Marriott Hotel Xi'an Southwest. Other popular JW Marriott destinations with "Stay in the Moment" experiences include Mussoorie, Bangkok, Singapore, Maldives and Gold Coast. The packages include the JW Garden to Table experience at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, where guests can join the hotel's chef and herb gardeners to hand-pick fresh seasonal ingredients. In Thailand, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok joins hands with PASAYA, a distinguished Thai brand of sustainable home textiles and lifestyle products that seamlessly blend lavish living with conscious design in the hotel's nature-inspired themed suites. JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach presents a gin & tonic pairing experience with fresh herbs harvested from the hotel's JW Garden. At JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, guests can nourish their mind, body and soul with calming aromatherapy massage in the serene overwater setting of the resort's newly-opened Spa by JW.

As part of the campaign launch, the "Stay in the Moment" video starring Lee Min-ho will be rolled out across various media platforms. A link to the video can be found here. For more information on JW Marriott, please visit www.jw-marriott.marriott.com.

