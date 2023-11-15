Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank Launch joint Affiliate Alliance with The Isles Group in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank announced today a new affiliate partner for luxury real estate in the Bahamas. While Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank have shared a formal global alliance for more than a decade, this new affiliate platform, beginning with The Isles Group, is the first-of-its-kind affiliation between one of the largest independent brokerages in the U.S. and its UK-headquartered international partner. It heralds Douglas Elliman's arrival to the Caribbean property market and Knight Frank's expansion. Headquartered in Nassau, The Isles Group is a full-service, luxury real estate company active in the key markets of the Bahamas where neither brokerage currently operates.

Through their longstanding partnership, Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank comprise the world's largest privately-owned global property network, with broad visibility and in-depth insights on prime property, major investments, high-net-worth individuals ($1M+) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals ($30M+) at the highest echelon of international real estate. With almost $100 million of sales under their belt within the past 30 days, The Isles Group is well-positioned to tap into the global brands' formidable marketing and public relations resources, as well as their vast network of agents around the world.

"The value of our enduring partnership with Knight Frank has always been greater than the sum of its parts," said Howard M. Lorber, Executive Chairman of Douglas Elliman. "The launch of this affiliate partner not only expands our combined global footprint, but it also represents an exciting new chapter for our two great brands."

Commenting on the affiliate partner, Paddy Dring, Head of Global Prime Sales at Knight Frank said: "This is an exciting step in our relationship with Douglas Elliman. It is the first time Knight Frank has entered an affiliate partnership like this and we have found a strong local market partner with The Isles Group. We will work with Douglas Elliman to gain access to clients from the US who have an interest in the Bahamian market and will be able to tap into Knight Frank's existing Caribbean and wider global network to service clients from elsewhere in the world.

"We are confident that this affiliation will be a success and are working with Douglas Elliman to roll-out similar partnerships in several other Caribbean markets where neither business currently has a presence," added Stacey Watson, Partner, International Residential at Knight Frank.

Led by Chairman David Dingman and Managing Partner James Mosko, The Isles Group provides brokerage services across the entire Bahamas with a focus on luxury properties. Founded in 2015 as Cross and Mosko before rebranding in 2023, the firm maintains extensive inventory in Nassau, Paradise Island and across the country's 700 islands, including Harbour Island, Eleuthera, The Abacos and The Exumas and their extensive international client base is a clear synergy with Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank.

"James and I pride ourselves on the deep local knowledge and bespoke, best-in-class service we provide our clientele in the Bahamas and beyond," said Dingman. "Our alliance with Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank will not only empower us to elevate our service with new technologies and continuous innovation, it will also spotlight the Bahamas as an international wealth investment destination."

"On top of their 40-plus years of combined experience in real estate and construction, both David and James have deep family and business roots in the Bahamas that go back more than a century," said Scott Durkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. "I can't think of a better ally to join us."

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, "Douglas Elliman") owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology ("PropTech") solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.

About Knight Frank

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy. Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 604 offices across 58 territories and more than 25,000 people. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants. For further information about the Firm, please visit www.knightfrank.com.

About The Isles Group

The Isles Group is a full-service, luxury real estate company headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas. Operating in alliance with Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank, two of the world's leading real estate players, The Isles Group couples expert local Bahamas knowledge with true global reach.

With a focus on ultra-luxury properties in premier destinations in The Bahamas, The Isles Group has access to extensive inventory in the top private communities in Nassau and Paradise Island. Coverage extends to The Bahamas's 700 islands – including The Exumas, Eleuthera, The Abacos, and numerous smaller islands and private cays. The Isles Group also supports clients in accessing exclusive off-market real estate opportunities.

The Isles Group is led by Managing Partner – James Mosko and Chairman – David Dingman, who collectively have over 40 years of experience in the real estate, investment and construction industries. David and James have also led multi-generational, family-owned businesses with over 100 years of history in The Bahamas. Our team includes both local agents in The Bahamas and agents in the Douglas Elliman | Knight Frank global network – ensuring we are able to serve our clients at a truly global level.

For further information about The Isles Group, please visit www.theislesgroup.com.

