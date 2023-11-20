RoboSense Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in Q3 Driven by Surging Demand from Automotive OEMs

DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a global leader in LiDAR and perception solutions, announces outstanding results for Q3 2023. The company's total LiDAR sensor sales reached nearly 60,000, with over 53,000 of those units for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This ADAS LiDAR sales volume alone exceeded the company's total LiDAR sales volume in the first six months of 2023.(View the video to learn more:https://youtu.be/ATwn9toEIGU )

Following the August milestone of delivering over 20,000 LiDAR units for ADAS, RoboSense once again set a quarterly record in the industry. This outstanding achievement brings the company's sales for vehicle-mounted lidar close to its total sales volume in 2022 and signifies RoboSense's rapid expansion into mass production of automotive LiDAR.

At the close of Q3 2023, RoboSense has sold a total of over 106,200 LiDAR sensors, with ADAS sales accounting for over 93,000 units. Both figures surpass the cumulative LiDAR sales over the past three years, rapidly approaching the 200,000 milestone.

In October 2023, RoboSense increased its automotive OEM model design wins from 58 to 61. During the same period, RoboSense worked with 11 OEMs and Tier 1 customers to achieve mass production for 19 vehicle models integrating the company's LiDAR, marking substantial growth compared to June 2023's nine clients and 13 mass-produced models. As the automotive industry continues to develop cutting-edge perception systems to create more intelligent vehicles and meet customer demand for advanced driver assistance systems, RoboSense has experienced rapid growth.

As a global leader in LiDAR and perception solutions market, RoboSense leverages its advanced hardware and software technology, exceptional manufacturing capabilities, and comprehensive testing and validation systems to deliver high-quality solutions. RoboSense is committed to meeting the needs of the industry by providing scalable applications that will improve automotive and robotics systems and make the world smarter and safer.

