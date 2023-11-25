Charting New Paths in a Transforming Landscape: AIIC 2023 Alcohol Innovation and Investment Conference Closes with Breakthrough Insights

HAIKOU, China, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AIIC 2023 Alcohol Innovation and Investment Conference ("AIIC 2023"), aptly themed " Profound Changes : Breakthrough and Rebirth" and held in Haikou, Hainan province from November 18th to 20th, has been widely viewed as a resounding success. This year's event focused not only on innovation and investment, but also on the evolving challenges and shifts within the alcohol. As a gathering point for innovative ideas and collaborative efforts, the conference has firmly established itself as a vital platform for boosting confidence, imparting insightful theories, charting new courses, and arming stakeholders with actionable strategies and solutions. The event has been instrumental in steering the industry towards high-quality growth at this crucial juncture.

(PRNewswire)

AIIC 2023 featured an array of activities, including the plenary session, a roundtable on alcohol region sustainability, another on alcohol innovation and investment, as well as forums on marketing and technology, and business and creativity. With over 100 expert speakers, the conference delved into variety of pertinent topics, including the evolution of the industry and commerce, the sustainability of alcohol appellations, investment strategies, international market expansion, marketing strategies, the role of AI in technological advancements, and distinct competitive approaches. The event was further enriched by the AIIC Friends Meeting, AIIC Theme Night and 20 parallel sessions. The lineup of activities drew participants from over 10 countries and regions, including leaders from more than 20 associations, over 500 corporate executives, and 2,500 individuals from both within and allied to the alcohol. The conference also unveiled five inaugural reports on the alcohol, resulting from collaborations with renowned entities such as Alibaba's subsidiary Lingyang, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), RIES, Alibaba's TaoTian Group, and Youzan.

AIIC 2023's exhibition space was expanded to 20,000 square meters, featuring dedicated zones for liquor-producing regions, premium brands, and marketing and creative services. The conference drew close to 150 globally recognized brands, including Wuliangye, Fenjiu, China Resources Beer, Xifengjiu, Quanxing and Shanghai Guijiu, and welcomed delegations from Moldova, Georgia, Zunyi and Gulin, four of the world's emerging alcohol-producing regions. In a notable first, the event showcased over 30 domestic and international whisky brands, establishing a special area exclusively for whisky exhibitions.

At AIIC 2023 marked the debut of the Hainan Alcohol and Lifestyle Carnival, an event brimming with interactive activities. Highlights included the MBTI Slightly Drunk Party and the City Drink event. The French Consulate and the Georgian Embassy enhanced the event by hosting "Master Classes" led by leading alcohol experts. In tandem, the exhibition area buzzed with activity as various renowned groups and brands, among them, Loch Lomond Group (China), Kentucky Owl Wiseman, Master of Malt, Laizhou Distillery and SPEY Whiskey, offered their own master classes.

During its three-day exhibition, AIIC 2023 saw an impressive turnout of some 20,000 visitors, predominantly professionals from various sectors of the industry. The dynamic interactions and negotiations between suppliers and buyers provided a compelling showcase for the alcoholic beverage industry, while also bolstering the confidence of participants across the upstream and downstream supply chain. This optimistic environment has heightened expectations among industry professionals for the recovery and growth of the food and beverage market.

The inaugural Newcomers Festival stood out as one of the key innovations of AIIC 2023, bringing together over 100 mainstream alcohol brands. The festival also featured a live commerce segment, and a supply and procurement matchmaking session, aimed at both emerging brands and exhibitors. Both events facilitated strong connections between suppliers and buyers by highlighting practicality and effectiveness, providing precise matchmaking, and capitalizing on the "cornucopia effect". A highlight of the festival was a 9-hour live broadcast by Lafeige, Jiuxian.com's top live stream host and a prominent figure in alcohol live commerce, which reached an audience of 3 million. The broadcast captivated nearly 500,000 viewers, with an average viewing time exceeding 3 minutes, and generated over 2 million yuan in sales. Additionally, a short-form video tied to the event garnered over 300,000 views. Furthermore, the AIIC Innovation Exhibition and Newcomers Festival recorded some 5,000 inquiries, reflecting heightened interest in the emerging talents and trends within the alcohol sector.

The Alcohol Innovation and Investment Competition saw a remarkable surge in participation, with the number of entries topping 1,000. This competition, with an emphasis on fostering innovation and encouraging investment, represents a first for the industry. In addition to presenting seven annual awards, it featured a prestigious Future Award. The grand prize, a cash sum of 500,000 yuan was awarded to Mishan's plum alcohol project.

AIIC 2023's success significantly contributes to China's economic objective of reviving and broadening consumption. The conference also serves as a strategic initiative to chart a course toward sustainable and robust growth for the industry during a period of transition. Future editions will uphold AIIC's commitment to innovation and investment, aiming to support manufacturers and cultivate partnerships within the alcohol. Importantly, the AIIC 2024 Alcohol Innovation and Investment Conference is already scheduled to convene in Haikou, Hainan in November 2024. Stay tuned for upcoming updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alcohol Innovation & Investment Conference 2023