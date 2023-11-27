Tecsys Pioneers Integrated DSCSA Serialization Compliance with Launch of Elite™ WMS for Healthcare Distribution

November 2023 U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) now in effect; Tecsys WMS provides regulatory adherence and optimized healthcare distribution efficiency.

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, today announced Elite™ WMS for Healthcare Distribution, a warehouse management system with embedded serialized DSCSA support designed for efficient and continuous compliance with DSCSA regulations as outlined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Tecsys' Elite WMS for Healthcare Distribution is the industry's first warehouse management system that locally maintains full inference data on the GS1 system of standards, specifically the Serial Global Trade Item Number (SGTIN) and the Serial Shipping Container Code (SSCC). In addition to ensuring efficiency of critical warehouse functions, the system features real-time compliance and streamlined workflows for receiving, putaway and fulfillment. Its unified approach eliminates the need for multiple systems to run simultaneously, avoiding dual-entry workflows.

With the DSCSA mandate requiring electronic documentation of products and ownership now in effect, Elite™ WMS for Healthcare Distribution provides wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and 3PLs a market-tested solution for regulatory adherence. Trading partner readiness extends downstream to health system and retail pharmacy clients, who must ensure upstream and downstream compliance to facilitate traceability through to the point of use.

"While the industry plays catch up on this functionality, Tecsys has the distinct advantage of several years of experience designing and enhancing DSCSA-driven capabilities," explained John Reichert, senior director of Supply Chain Execution at Tecsys. "This newly launched WMS offering builds on that advanced serialization foundation to provide the market a highly targeted and robust DSCSA-compliant warehouse management system."

Tecsys' senior director of Pharmacy Solutions and American Society of Health System Pharmacists member Valerie Bandy, PharmD, MBA, commented, "DSCSA's regulatory requirements have been a series of moving goalposts. Tecsys Elite™ WMS navigates those evolving requirements so that organizations can drive compliance as an integrated process within their supply chain, even as those parameters change."

From its involvement with the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA) to its participation in DSCSA serialization seminars, Tecsys continues to invest in its healthcare and pharmacy-specific supply chain traceability platform. Elite™ WMS for Healthcare Distribution leverages Tecsys' regulatory and compliance expertise in hospital logistics, providing the highest degree of functional maturity in the industry. This integrated DSCSA serialization compliance minimizes redundant integrations and manual record checks, enabling real-time inventory reconciliation.

"It's not just about avoiding non-compliance penalties," Reichert added. "It's about enhancing efficiency, ensuring the integrity of your supply chain, and ultimately delivering better service to your healthcare providers and their patients."

For more information on Elite™ WMS for Healthcare Distribution, visit: http://www.tecsys.com/dscsa.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

