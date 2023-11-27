UrVenue Sponsors ILHA and INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is thrilled to announce UrVenue as a two-year sponsor of the association and its upcoming INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference. UrVenue is a hospitality technology company based in Las Vegas, NV and pioneer of the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). UrVenue joins ILHA's impressive group of handpicked solutions providers helping accelerate growth and innovation in luxury hospitality.

UrVenue's UV Enterprise platform enables hotel and resorts guests to book and manage all experiences within a single digital itinerary, bridging the fractured booking journey. It also provides hospitality leaders with commerce, operations, data insights, and knowledge management capabilities across experience-based venues throughout their property and throughout their entire enterprise. UV Enterprise was purposefully built for hotel and resort non-room inventory such as recreation, activities, wellness, special pop-up events, pools, restaurants, lounges, spas, equipment rentals, and more.

ILHA's INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference is scheduled to be held at the exquisite Eden Roc Miami Beach on December 11 & 12, 2023. This exclusive event promises to be a pivotal gathering for professionals across over 300 esteemed companies within the luxury hospitality industry.

With a cap of only 500 in-person attendees, INSPIRE offers an intimate and carefully curated environment, perfect for fostering connections, learning, and forging lucrative partnerships. The conference will bring together industry leaders, innovators, investors, developers, owners, operators, and providers, creating an atmosphere conducive to impactful business collaborations.

The INSPIRE Networking Hub has been meticulously designed to facilitate business deals and networking, providing attendees with the opportunity to stay abreast of the most cutting-edge industry products and services. This unique platform offers invaluable research and expertise, empowering participants to make informed decisions for their hotels in 2024, ultimately ensuring a competitive edge in the market.

UrVenue is set to sponsor a panel on The Future of Resort Fees, where panelists will engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the Hotel Fees Transparency Act and similar legislation in the United States. Participants will gain crucial insights into how hotel companies are navigating through this proposed legislation and whether it's the opportune time to revamp the industry's approach to resort fees.

"Luxury hotels and resorts are always looking for new ways to provide a great guest experience and to show the value they bring to their guests. But, they are also responsible for driving revenue to the property. Technology partners, such as UrVenue, are going to play a critical role in implementing the strategies our hotel and resort partners create to navigate the national debate on price transparency and resort fees," said Tracee Nalewak, Chief Growth Officer at UrVenue. "UrVenue is proud to host such a timely and poignant conversation."

The session will be moderated by Lisa Cain, Associate Professor at FIU, and will feature speakers Tracee Nalewak, Chief Growth Officer at UrVenue, Greg Habeeb, President of WorldHotels, and Romy Bhojwani, Senior VP & Head of Asset Management at HHM Hotels.

Barak Hirschowitz, President of the ILHA, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with UrVenue, emphasizing the importance of shedding light on this pertinent topic. He underlined the significance of providing attendees with strategies to navigate the evolving landscape of resort fees at luxury hotels, highlighting the crucial role of industry support in addressing important, global issues and providing educational conversations to elevate the industry.

This exclusive event is an unmissable opportunity to gain insights, network, and strike lucrative deals at the foremost conference for luxury hospitality. Register now to secure your place at the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference, and we eagerly anticipate your presence at the Eden Roc Miami Beach this December.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA stands as the preeminent organization in the luxury hospitality industry, offering invaluable resources, insights, and connections to its global network of professionals. With a focus on innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as a platform for industry leaders to converge and shape the future of luxury hospitality.

About UrVenue:

UrVenue is a hospitality technology company that introduced the industry's first Property Experience Management System (PXMS). As a full-stack technology solution, UV Enterprise enables commerce, operations, guest experience, data insights and knowledge management for venue and resort experiences and bridges the fractured booking journey with its unified booking capabilities. UrVenue was built specifically for hospitality venues including nightclubs, dayclubs, restaurants, lounges, pools, resort beaches, spas, sportsbooks, special events/shows, recreation, and more. Since 2011, UrVenue's technology has been the trusted solution for clients ranging from independent venue operators to global organizations including Fairmont Banff Springs, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Club Med, Circa Resort & Casino, Tao Group, Resorts World, The Venetian, Mohegan Sun, Paris Society, and Zouk Group. UrVenue has been a multi-year finalist for the Skift IDEA Awards. For more information, visit urvenue.com. Follow us on social: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

