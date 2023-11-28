Providing a high degree of flexibility, configurability, and automation, Equisoft/manage, a cloud-based SaaS solution, will enable the Caribbean insurer to consolidate legacy systems, drive operational efficiency and quickly evolve its product offering.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, PHILADELPHIA and MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is proud to announce the continuation of the successful implementation of its SaaS policy administration platform for Guardian Life Limited (Jamaica) ('GLL'), a member of Guardian Group, the region's largest insurance organization. The rapid deployment of this complex project required integrations with several internal and external systems.

Equisoft Continues Successful Implementation of its SaaS Policy Administration System for Guardian Life Limited (Jamaica) (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Implementing Equisoft/manage from our legacy systems enables us to launch products faster and consolidate multiple PAS into one modern system," says Eric Hosin, Group Head of Life, Health, and Pensions, Guardian Holdings Limited. "Equisoft's insurance solutions, data migration expertise, and proven track record in the Caribbean offer us the best combination to implement our digital transformation strategy."

In the first phase of the project, Equisoft implemented the Equisoft/manage policy administration system for GLL's individual and Group Health products as well as Group Life products. It is built on the Oracle Insurance Policy Administration platform.

During the course of the project, Equisoft's data conversion and migration company, Universal Conversion Technologies (UCT) will be a key partner for the successful implementation of the modernization program.

"We are proud to partner with Guardian Life Limited, a company that is committed to providing their customers with the best digital experience, and we are thrilled that this complex project was implemented in a short period of time," said Ruben Veerasamy, Senior Vice President, Caribbean, Equisoft. "Consolidating their legacy systems into one modern, cloud-based platform will enable them to become even more agile, accelerate product innovation and streamline operations. This partnership adds to our growing list of more than a dozen projects completed in the region."

To learn more about Equisoft/manage, click here.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com .

About Guardian Life Limited

GLL is an assurance company established in Jamaica since August 1999. The company is engaged in the underwriting of all classes of long-term insurance business. GLL is managed by a President who is responsible to a Board of Directors for the operation of its business. GLL's policies are sold by employed insurance advisers and brokers. We operate ten branches in Jamaica and deliver superior service by focusing on customer needs and operational excellence.

We are the company of choice in Jamaica for our insurance solutions, financial strength and outstanding service-delivery achieved through our superior team, corporate citizenship, and authentic appeal. GLL is the only harbor for your investments, allowing you to get on with living life to the fullest.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equisoft Inc.