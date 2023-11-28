SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2023 - (NYSE: MPW)

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: May 23, 2023 to August 17, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) MPW's recapitalization transaction (the "Recap Transaction") with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California ("DMHC"); (ii) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction's approval; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements regarding the Recap Transaction were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 28, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mpw-loss-submission-form/?id=57266&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MPW during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 28, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

