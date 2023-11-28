T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES THIRD SEASON OF THE AWARD-WINNING PODCAST, 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® ON RETIREMENT'

Third season will continue to focus on providing listeners with tangible strategies to help reach their best retirement outcomes

BALTIMORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today it began publishing its third season of 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement.'

The series features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspective and strategies on a wide range of retirement-related topics. The first episode of season three, "How the psychology of money influences your financial behavior," is now available. The newly launched season will feature monthly episodes on a variety of topics including: the phenomenon of retirees returning to work, also known as unretirement; the value of financial advice; how women can align their financial strategy with their "why", and retirement income planning.

This season is hosted by Francisco Negrón, head of Client Services for Retirement Plan Services at T. Rowe Price. Negrón said "Having worked with organizations for over 35 years to help their employees prepare for retirement, I know how important it is to meet people where they are in their financial journey." Negrón continued, "We want to equip individuals with compelling information that will motivate them to engage, learn, and take the right actions to help build their confidence for a successful retirement."

Seasons one and two of the podcast are also available and feature popular episodes around bridging the racial retirement savings gap, becoming a retirement-ready woman, retirement strategies for LGBT+ investors, and market volatility and your retirement.

Listen to episodes of CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement wherever you get your podcasts. Additional information on episodes is available on our website.

