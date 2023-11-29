Guy Fieri and Two Roads Brewing Co. Launch Alcoholic Beverage Brand: Flavortown Spiked

Debuting with a fruit punch recipe and crafted in partnership with Two Roads Brewing Co., the canned adult beverages are borne of real fruit, bold flavors and better ingredients; now available for purchase

STRATFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy Fieri is bringing his fervor for flavor and signature spikey hair to the adult beverage game with the launch of Flavortown Spiked, a new line of premium, flavored malt beverages.

Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch (PRNewswire)

The line's debut recipe, Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch, is a next-level boozy refresher that delivers a liquid symphony of fruit sensations and bold, out-of-this-world taste. Inspired by classic fruit punch and made with real cranberry and orange juices, its bright notes of fresh berries and fruit infuse every sip at 6% ABV.

Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch is just the start, as the line will expand to include a variety pack of additional spiked punch and hard tea recipes in early 2024, all inspired by Fieri's favorite drinks.

When Fieri is in the kitchen, real ingredients with bold, fresh flavors aren't limited to what's on a plate. They are the foundation for every recipe he makes and served as his inspiration for Flavortown Spiked. Fieri long wanted to create shareable versions of his favorite drink recipes that tasted like they came from his own kitchen. With a relentless focus on real fruit, better ingredients, and bolder flavors, Guy teamed up with a brewery that shares his unwavering commitment to quality and big flavor to bring his vision to life—award-winning Two Roads Brewing Co. The partnership was facilitated by Flavortown's licensing representative IMG.

"It's happy hour in Flavortown and we've got real-deal fresh flavors that pack a punch," said Fieri. "Just like I'd make in my own kitchen, we use real fruit juices and high quality ingredients to deliver fast fresh flavor every time. So, grab a Flavortown Spiked and get the party started!"

"No one knows flavor like Guy Fieri. When our team first started working with him on recipe ideas, it was a no-brainer for both of us to insist on using real and high-quality ingredients. Fans will instantly taste his influence in every Flavortown Spiked recipe – and we couldn't be more honored to help him deliver that and more," said Brad Hittle, Two Roads' CEO and co-founder.

For fans looking to pair their Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch with something chef-approved, Fieri suggests spicy dishes, like jalapeño pig poppers or cheese and andouille stuffed jalapeños wrapped in bacon and glazed with barbecue sauce.

Flavortown Spiked Fruit Punch is now available to enjoy responsibly this fall everywhere Two Roads is sold. Available to start in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans for $11.99 with large-format 19.2 oz. cans rolling out in early 2024.

To learn more about Flavortown Spiked and find it near you, visit www.flavortownspiked.com.

Guy Fieri is represented by WME, part of the Endeavor network alongside IMG.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri, a native of Columbus, Ohio, is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Flavortown Kitchen, Hunt & Ryde Vineyard, Santo Tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich Cigars.

Flavortown Spiked Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Two Roads Brewing Co.