NAIC Welcomes Kathlika Fontes and Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned alternative investment firms, announced that industry veterans Kathlika Fontes and Ivelisse Rodriguez Simon were elected to its Board of Directors. NAIC's Board is composed of a diverse mix of industry leaders with decades of experience, varied perspectives and insights that guide the association and its member firms to success.

Fontes is Director of Investor Relations for Grain Management, LLC, a leading private investment firm focusing on communications infrastructure and technology companies. She is responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Limited Partners and their advisors and leading capital development processes. Before Grain Capital, Fontes was a lead client advisor for StepStone Group. Previously, she held roles in constituent relationship management at the American Cancer Society and technology and strategy consulting at Accenture. She currently serves on the boards of PACIV and One Family One Unit.

Simon is a Managing Partner for Avante Capital Partners, a women and minority-owned private credit and structured equity firm. Simon joined Avante in 2009 as a founding member of the firm and is responsible for identifying, executing and managing investment opportunities. In addition, she manages the fund's portfolio and new deal activities. A veteran middle-market debt and equity investor, Simon previously held positions at Palladium Equity Partners, Reliant Equity Partners and various investment banks, including Salomon Brothers. Simon serves on the boards of several companies, including Quest, LLC.

Fontes and Simon have long histories with NAIC, having served on the Advisory Committee for NAIC's Women in Alternatives, an initiative to improve the representation of diverse female professionals in the alternative investment industry. "I am excited to welcome Ivelisse and Kathlika to the Board of Directors. Each brings an abundance of talents that will only elevate our organization," says Joseph J. Haslip, Chairman of the Board. "NAIC is better and stronger with them on our team. I speak for the entire Board in saying we look forward to working with them both."

Celebrating more than 52 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 194 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $380 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with over 3,100 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

