By the Bay Health, Mission Hospice & Home Care, and Hope Hospice Merge to Become the Largest Independent Not-for-Profit Hospice Network in Northern California

Newly combined organization aims to transform serious illness and end-of-life care with equitable access to high-quality, comprehensive, and integrated services across palliative, hospice, and home health care

LARKSPUR, Calif. and SAN MATEO, Calif. and DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By the Bay Health, Mission Hospice & Home Care, and Hope Hospice today announced they will merge to become the largest independent not-for-profit hospice network in Northern California, uniquely positioned to provide compassionate care and impactful community services to more patients and families throughout the region.

By the Bay Health (PRNewswire)

The three organizations are among the longest-standing not-for-profit hospices in California: By the Bay Health was the state's first hospice, while Mission was the first not-for-profit hospice in San Mateo County and Hope one of the earliest not-for-profit hospices serving the East Bay Tri-Valley.

The new network will increase equitable access to the San Francisco Bay Area's most vulnerable populations by providing high-quality and comprehensive serious illness and end-of-life care including hospice, home health, palliative care, transitional care, pediatric care for children with chronic and serious illness, bereavement counseling, dementia support, and Mission House – the only residential hospice house on the Peninsula.

With the California Department of Finance reporting a 120 percent increase in the number of adults age 65 years and older projected to be living in the Bay Area by 2060, the new organization will be uniquely positioned to serve the growing needs of patients and families throughout the region. Together, it is anticipated that the new organization will have resources to serve more than 1,100 patients per day, supported by more than 500 community volunteers and 600 multidisciplinary staff. Through the new organization's integrated, trans-disciplinary team-based approach to health care, patients and families will have comprehensive access to a clinically trained, compassionate team including physicians, nurses, social workers, spiritual support and bereavement counselors, home health aides, and physical and occupational therapists.

The combined organization will continue to partner with health care systems and community services throughout the Bay Area to provide a continuum of care for seriously ill patients and their families. By the Bay Health is an affiliate of UCSF Health, recognized worldwide for its innovative patient care, reflecting the latest medical knowledge, advanced technologies, and pioneering research. This affiliation remains in place expanding a comprehensive Bay Area network that addresses the multifaceted health needs of patients and families.

"Today is an incredibly proud day and a win for independent not-for-profit hospice organizations who put quality care and compassion over profit, working collaboratively through partnerships to ensure that all patients and families receive access to high quality, equitable care," said By the Bay Health CEO Skelly Wingard, RN, MSN. "We are excited to partner with two respected and trusted mission-driven hospice organizations who deeply invest in, and care deeply about the local communities they serve. Together, we share a vision to transform care for our most vulnerable populations during one of life's most important and honored moments."

"Mission Hospice, By the Bay Health, and Hope Hospice share a rich history and commitment to serving the Bay Area community with comprehensive end-of-life care, education, and grief support," said Mission Hospice CEO Dolores Miller, RN, MN. "Together, we can provide even more families the compassionate care and comfort they deserve at one of the most vulnerable times of life."

"The vision of Hope Hospice was thoughtfully crafted 44 years ago by a small group of community leaders who wanted individuals to have every needed resource to care for loved ones in their final stages of life in the comfort of home," said Jennifer Hansen, CEO of Hope Hospice. "Merging with these two excellent partners protects our legacy in the East Bay, and it secures access to additional quality resources and services. As a stronger combined organization, we can continue to provide compassionate end-of-life care that prioritizes the needs of patients and their families."

About By the Bay Health

For nearly 50 years By the Bay Health, a not-for-profit affiliate of UCSF Health, has been a progressive and innovative leader in hospice, skilled home health care, palliative care, grief support, and pediatric care in the counties of Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma, Alameda, and the cities of American Canyon, Napa, and Vallejo. For more information about our service call (415) 927.2273 or visit www.bythebayhealth.org

About Mission Hospice & Home Care

Mission Hospice & Home Care serves patients and families in the San Francisco Peninsula and South Bay with personalized, compassionate end-of-life care and education. Founded in 1979, the local, independent nonprofit has supported thousands of patients and their families through illness and bereavement. Donations from the community support their exceptional care and educational programs and help them serve people regardless of their medical coverage or ability to pay. More information is available at www.missionhospice.org

About Hope Hospice

Hope Hospice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been serving the Tri-Valley and adjacent East Bay since 1980. Hope currently serves approximately 2,000 individuals annually through its various service lines, including about 750 hospice patients per year. The addition of palliative care, dementia-care education, and family caregiver resources in recent years have made the organization stand out among local competitors. Donations and grants ensure that bereavement care and caregiver programs are available to the local public at no charge, even without having a loved one under Hope's care. Learn more at HopeHospice.com

Contact Details:

By the Bay Health Mission Hospice & Home Care Hope Hospice Caroline Kawashima Frances Freyberg English Kendra Strey ckawashima@bythebayhealth.org ffreyberg@missionhospice.org kendras@hopehospice.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE By The Bay Health