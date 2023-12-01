MASTER METER ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

Correct Equipment will serve as Master Meter's distributor in Washington, Oregon, and northern Idaho

MANSFIELD, Texas, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has partnered with Correct Equipment for distribution in the Pacific Northwest, specifically Washington, Oregon, and northern Idaho.

Correct Equipment has supplied process equipment, pump systems, controls, and instrumentation to the municipal water and wastewater industry in the Pacific Northwest since 1999. With both inside and outside technical specialists on staff, Correct Equipment provides its clients with the expertise needed to keep projects on time and within budget.

"We've been in the water meter industry for some time now and we've seen Master Meter's products in the field," said Tim Owens, President, Correct Equipment. "They have a substantial market presence in our territory but were lacking in local support. Our team is excited to engage with these customers, help them with their equipment and catapult Master Meter into a whole new direction in this territory."

"We're thrilled to have Correct Equipment as our distributor in the Pacific Northwest," said Neal Farmer, Regional Vice President of Sales, Master Meter. "We are confident that their expertise in the water market, coupled with the additional level of support they are able to provide, places our customers in the very best hands."

Correct Equipment will carry Master Meter's complete line of water meters and AMR/AMI products, including the company's Sonata and Octave Ultrasonic Meters, bottom load multi-jet (BLMJ), and 3G and Allegro product lines.

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. This direct pipeline to world-class innovation allows Master Meter to provide North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor Customer Portal. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

