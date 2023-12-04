Monogram Health Welcomes Greg Hicks to Executive Leadership Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram Health , the nation's leading value-based multispecialty provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease, has hired Greg Hicks as Chief Human Resources Officer. Hicks is a strategic business executive with in-depth expertise across all facets of corporate human resources, positioning human capital for high-growth services companies.

"Greg has a proven track record of successfully leading in diverse healthcare organizations. He will help create great value for Monogram Health by developing a differentiated employee experience that drives our mission and preserves our culture," said Monogram Health CEO and Co-Founder Mike Uchrin.

Hicks most recently served as The Cigna Group's SVP & Human Resources Officer of Cigna Healthcare, and also led their Talent Strategy and Organizational Effectiveness organizations, capping off a 19-year career leading their human resources practices across multiple functional areas and lines of business. Prior to joining Cigna, Hicks held several key executive leadership positions with Capital One Financial, Merck-Medco, and 3M.

Hicks received an MBA from the University of Iowa and a bachelor's degree from Washington and Lee University. His philanthropic efforts include leadership with Sunrise Community, Inc., where he is a member of their national board of directors, as well as sharing founding responsibilities with his wife for the Farmington Valley NFL Flag Football League in Connecticut.

"In my career, I have found great personal and professional satisfaction working with dynamic and high growth organizations to ensure that every employee is valued and aligned to the success and mission of the company," Hicks said. "Monogram's mission and vision was an immediate attraction for me, particularly coming from the health plan experience which constantly highlighted the need to care for complex populations in innovative and different ways. Monogram's meteoric growth and recent leadership additions make it an exciting company to be part of. I'm proud to support Monogram Health's employees in their mission to deliver the highest-quality care and improve clinical outcomes for the patients we serve."

About Monogram Health

Monogram Health is a leading value-based provider of in-home, evidence-based care and benefit management services for patients living with polychronic conditions, notably, chronic kidney and end stage kidney disease. Through its unique in-home integrated provider services, Monogram Health and its employed providers treat CKD, ESKD and their prevalent co-morbidities including complex metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular diseases. The company deploys a technology-driven array of clinical programs including comprehensive case management, disease management, utilization management, and medication therapy management to enable the delivery of value-based care. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and privately held by Frist Cressey Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and TPG Capital, Monogram Health has numerous value-based partnerships with leading health plans, integrated delivery systems, and risk-bearing entities to care for patients across 35 states and all insurance products. To learn more about Monogram Health, please visit here .

