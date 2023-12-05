META-STADIUMS TEAMS UP WITH AI-METAVERSE COMPANY MEETKAI AND FIFA LICENSED MATCH AGENT TO LAUNCH THE ULTIMATE SOCCER UNIVERSE

The Virtual Stadium Will Offer an All-New Immersive Streaming Experience for Live Matches, Kicks off Soccer Season Excitement with an Esports Tournament on December 6th
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, entertainment and gaming metaverse and NFT platform Meta-Stadiums announced its partnership with innovative AI-metaverse company MeetKai to create the first-ever premier soccer universe. In collaboration with a FIFA Licensed Match Agent, the Meta-Stadium will deliver an entirely new dimension of excitement to soccer enthusiasts by transporting fans into a virtual realm where they can watch matches with select professional clubs and FIFA teams.
- Be a Spectator: Through Meta-Stadiums' soccer partnership with a veteran FIFA Licensed Match Agent, fans can witness 150 live virtual soccer matches featuring a rotation of 137 of FIFA's top-rated soccer teams, having them on the edge of their seats like an in-person game.
- Diverse Seating Options: In the virtual stadium, fans can sit in press boxes or VIP sky boxes, recreating the atmosphere of a real-life match with their preferred vantage point.
- Live and Archived Games: Fans can watch over 150 live games or access over 5,000 archived matches, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action.
- Shop for Merchandise: By deploying MeetKai's AI-enabled, digital twin technology, fans can shop virtual replicas of physical merchandise and collectibles, available for shipping to users at home.
- Interactive Gamification: The metaverse offers a world of interactive games, featuring various contests and mini-games that will challenge and entertain fans throughout their visit.
- NFT Elements: For each game, there will be an NFT element, allowing fans to collect unique digital memorabilia to further expand their collection, such as minting special moments from the games.
- Guest or Membership Access: Visitors can explore the Meta-Stadium as a guest or purchase a subscription for extended access, taking their engagement to the next level.
Fans can now visit the Meta-Stadium website at www.meta-stadiums.com to pre-register their profile and create their personalized avatars ahead of the official opening on December 6th at 12PM EST.
About MeetKai Inc.
MeetKai Inc. is a Metaverse and Artificial Intelligence company based in Los Angeles, California. Listed by Forbes as a leading innovator in the space, MeetKai's cutting-edge AI can give personalized results in a natural conversation and boast expertise about any subject inside the metaverse. After reaching 50+ million users worldwide, MeetKai launched the most cost-effective and easy-to-use metaverse creation tools in the market and is currently building virtual worlds rooted in reality and true utility, accessible to everyone, via browser. Visit www.meetkai.com for more info and the latest MeetKai news.
About Meta-Stadiums Corp
Meta-Stadiums Corp, is an innovative solutions company developing and deploying entertainment platforms in the metaverse focusing on mainstream sports teams, leagues, and federations as well as entertainment ranging from concerts to esports events. By providing cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions and immersive experiences; Meta-Stadiums is helping shape the future of the sports and entertainment industries. To learn more about Meta-Stadiums and their revolutionary ecosystem, visit their website at https://meta-stadiums.com/
