ROC TITLE PROMOTES JUSTIN TAYLOR TO VP OF LEARNING AND NEVADA SALES TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROC Title, one of the fastest growing full-service title and escrow companies in western America, has promoted Justin Taylor to Vice President of Learning and Nevada Sales to continue accelerating growth for the dynamic organization.

Taylor has more than 12 years of sales experience in retail and real estate and was the sales manager for the No. 1 real estate team in the Greater Phoenix market with over $250 million in annual sales. He's also incredibly passionate about training REALTORS(R) to elevate their production which led him to join ROC Title in 2022 where he launched ROC University which now hosts more than 3,000 members who have completed hundreds of hours of training.

"I'm thrilled to work more closely with our Nevada sales team and agent partners in the Greater Las Vegas market," said Taylor. "Our initiatives will be value focused with an emphasis on exceptional customer service and will continue to grow and expand in this market as we offer creative solutions and innovation to all of our agent partners and clients."

"Justin has brought tremendous value to ROC Title, developing and leading ROC University, and we couldn't be more excited to see the value and growth he brings to the Nevada sales team," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title Agency President. "He has demonstrated an authentic passion for training and coaching and we are confident he will be an amazing mentor and leader for the team."

"We are so excited for Justin, the driving force behind ROC University's success, to bring his innovative spirit to the role of VP of Sales for Nevada," said Shane Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Operations.. "We can't wait to see him continue his remarkable journey of achievements."

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time, providing excellent customer service, and stands by its "Ready. Open. Close.," promise to create extraordinary, no-hassle experiences on every real estate transaction. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing competitive costs with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

To learn more, visit ROCTitle.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ROC Title