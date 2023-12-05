Universal Technical Institute to Consolidate Houston Operations to Better Serve Students

MIAT-Houston to Begin Operating Under the UTI Brand Beginning in May 2024

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced it will consolidate its Houston operations to align the curriculum, student facing systems, and support services to better serve students seeking careers in in-demand fields. As part of the transition, the MIAT-Houston campus, acquired in November 2021, will begin operating under the UTI brand and implement a phased teach-out agreement starting in May 2024. MIAT-Houston and UTI-Houston are strategically located less than a quarter of a mile apart off interstate 45 in the north section of the city. Both facilities will remain in use post-consolidation.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,) (PRNewswire)

"With this transition students will have access to the expanded student and career support services that UTI provides and will also benefit by a more streamlined and standardized educational delivery model. Other benefits include allowing future students to complete certain programs more quickly," said Tracy Lorenz, President of the UTI Division. "Beginning in May, existing faculty will teach consistent course objectives and similar programs, and classes and labs will continue in the same location(s) using the same technology and equipment."

Lorenz further commented, "We are taking all possible steps to make this a seamless and positive experience for our students. We believe this consolidation will further position UTI as the top provider of career technical training solutions in the Houston market, where UTI has been operating for more than 40 years."

The current UTI-Houston President, Darrin Brust, will continue overseeing the consolidated campus operation. These include the following programs: Aviation, Energy, HVACR, Non-Destructive Testing, Robotics and Automation, Automotive Technology, Diesel Technology, Welding Technology, and Collision Repair & Refinish Technology. UTI–Houston also offers the following Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training (MSAT) programs: BMW FastTrack, Ford FACT, and Cummins Diesel.

The transition is expected to be fully completed by early fiscal 2025.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

