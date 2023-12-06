Beard Papa's Named One of the Best Dessert Chains in America

The popular Japanese chain tops lists for its delicious cream puffs, teas, and desserts

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beard Papa's, the purveyor of Japanese cream puffs, proudly announces its recent accolades, solidifying its position as a leader in the dessert and tea scene. The renowned chain has secured the top spot in "Best Dessert Chains in America" by Eat This and earned a coveted position in the "Top 10 Tea Places in Los Angeles" by ChineseTeas101.

Eat This Crowns Beard Papa's as the Best Dessert Chain in America

In a recent feature by Eat This, Not That! a prominent food and lifestyle platform, Beard Papa's has been acclaimed as the top dessert chain in the United States. The article highlights the brand's commitment to crafting delectable Japanese cream puffs and its popularity as a go-to destination for dessert enthusiasts nationwide. According to Eat This, Beard Papa's stands out for its unique and innovative approach to sweet treats, solidifying its place as an industry leader.

"Beard Papa's has redefined the dessert experience, offering a delightful array of Japanese cream puffs that have captured the hearts and taste buds of Americans. Being crowned the best dessert chain is a testament to their dedication to quality and innovation," states Brittany Natale , the author of the Eat This article.

ChineseTeas101 Recognizes Beard Papa's Among the Top 10 Tea Places in Los Angeles

ChineseTeas101, a reputable guide to tea culture, has recognized Beard Papa's for its excellence in the tea realm, listing it among the "Top 10 Tea Places in Los Angeles." The article applauds Beard Papa's for creating a harmonious blend of Japanese cream puffs and an exceptional tea experience. This acknowledgment reinforces Beard Papa's versatility in offering not only outstanding desserts but also a memorable tea journey.

"Beard Papa's has seamlessly combined the artistry of Japanese cream puffs with a diverse tea selection, creating a haven for tea lovers in Los Angeles. Their inclusion in our top 10 list reflects their commitment to providing a well-rounded and delightful experience," notes Joshua Perry , the author of the ChineseTeas101 article.

To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com , contact marketing@beardpapas.com ,or on social media @beardpapas .

