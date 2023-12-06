Ismael Cala launches Andros: a program to unleash the male potential

In June 2024 , give your masculinity a transformation with this experience designed to free you from stereotypes and help you face your emotional, physical, and sexual challenges

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal and professional development expert, Ismael Cala, announces Andros, a program aimed at empowering Spanish-speaking men on their path to authentic masculinity, scheduled for June 14-16, 2024.

Ismael Cala stated: "Men are taught to resolve their problems internally and not to express their emotions. That's why we created Andros, a program created by men and for men, to help them address their emotional, physical, and sexual challenges in a safe and private environment."

Over the course of these three days, participants will immerse themselves in practical experiences, conferences, mindfulness, and physical exercises, all with the goal of unlocking their masculine potential.

Participating in Ismael Cala's master classes in Andros means also immersing yourself in the wisdom of Ernesto Prieto Gratacós, expert in scientific popularization, and Bruno Torres, yoga specialist. Everyone will share the tools and strategies for energy management in all areas of life.

The event will take place June 14-16 at the Cala Center, on the outskirts of Miami, Florida.

For more information, go to https://andros.ismaelcala.com/

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a life coach and human development strategist, journalist,bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For more than five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN en español, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the business consortium CALA Group and the Ismael Cala Foundation as well as the author of El poder de escuchar, La vida es una piñata, El analfabeto emocional, Un buen hijo de P..., El secreto del bambú and Despierta con Cala, among others. He currently serves as rector of the The Hispanic University of Mentors.

He is the ambassador of the concept Corporate Happiness in Latin America with which he has provided training to more than 400 companies in the US and LATAM.

Winner of the 2013 Ibero-American Personality Award and the illustrious guest of more than a dozen Latin American cities, Ismael has worked with masters such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and has trained alongside coaches such as Tony Robbins and Don Miguel Ruiz.

