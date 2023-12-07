iFLY ANNOUNCES TWO NEW LOCATIONS IN TRI-STATE AREA

iFLY to bring indoor skydiving experience to East Coast with new locations in New Jersey and New York

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLY Indoor Skydiving is proud to announce two new locations on the East Coast, one in New York and the other in New Jersey. Offering the same great iFLY experience that fliers have come to expect, the two tunnels will be the 34th and 35th locations in the country. The New York location will open this holiday season and is now accepting reservations at iflyworld.com .

The new iFLY locations will be complete with the latest vertical wind-tunnel technology, state-of-the-art media management systems and flying progression programs, a professionally designed facility that will please first-time fliers and professionals alike, STEM education events, private rooms for birthday parties and corporate meetings, and more.

"iFLY is thrilled to add two new locations for our East Coast fans," said Matt Ryan, CEO of iFLY. "We can't wait to expand our presence in New York and New Jersey, giving more people the opportunity to experience the gift of flight."

iFLY is a sports and recreation company with the mission to deliver the dream of flight. The company pioneered the bodyflying "indoor skydiving" experience and is the world leader in vertical wind-tunnel technology. Guests don't need to be athletes or in the best shape of their life; iFLY's world-class instructors are pros at making flying fun for everyone ages 3-103.

Each location features iFLY's signature wind tunnels, which include a fresh air advantage over other experiences. This creates a fun and safe activity to do indoors with your loved ones. Advanced wind-tunnel technology provides guests with clean air while flying by recirculating and refreshing the air from outside the iFLY facilities. Tested and proven, iFLY's wind tunnels create an environment at least 10 times fresher than the average store or gym—even at slow wind speeds.

The New Jersey Edison tunnel will be located at 997 US RT1 Edison, NJ 08817 and the New York Queens tunnel will be located in Long Island City at 10-20 Borden Ave, Queens, NY 11101. iFLY Queens will open later this month and iFLY Edison will open early 2024.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving looks forward to announcing more details about the new tunnels—including the opening dates—later in the year. For more information on iFLY, visit iflyworld.com or follow along on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About iFLY Indoor Skydiving:

Austin-based iFLY Holdings, LLC is the world leader in design, manufacturing, sales and operations of wind-tunnel systems for indoor skydiving. Under the brand names iFLY and Skyventure, the company has flown more than 20 million people in over 18 countries and at sea since launching the modern vertical wind-tunnel industry in 1998. iFLY has commissioned 93 tunnels globally, with another seven currently in construction or advanced stages of planning. iFLY supports and utilizes the safety and training rules set out by the International Bodyflight Association (IBA) to ensure safety and progression of the sport of indoor skydiving. For more information on iFLY, visit www.iflyworld.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE iFLY Indoor Skydiving