River Upgrades Their Bitcoin Beneficiaries' Offering

Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- River (River.com), the client-first Bitcoin-only financial institution, announced today updates to their beneficiaries' offering. River's beneficiary offering is a feature where clients can name heirs, next of kin, or family members to inherit their Bitcoin on their River account.

Bitcoin investors have enjoyed tremendous 160%+ growth to their portfolios in 2023, and River offers the ability to invest in the digital asset. Today, River officially upgraded their beneficiary offering to help safeguard their clients wealth for the next generation. With these updates, River has made it easier than ever for clients to protect what they have worked so hard to earn by passing their Bitcoin down to their loved ones.

Other features and benefits of River's beneficiary offering include:

  • This process can be done online in just minutes
  • Is completely free for River clients
  • A concierge desk for US phone support

Updates to the beneficiary feature will be available starting December 8th and is included for all River clients. For more information, River's dedicated beneficiaries page.

About River

Founded in 2019, River is a Bitcoin technology and financial services company. River offers the full suite of Bitcoin brokerage and custody services in one easy-to-use mobile app and on River.com.

To learn more, please visit River.com or follow them on X (Twitter) @River.

Media Contact
marketing@river.com

