Guidehouse's Paul Phaneuf and Amanda Kane Recognized with NVTC Awards for Excellence in Tech

Phaneuf named NVTC Tech100 Executive; Kane recognized on 2023 NVTC Cyber50

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Paul Phaneuf, Digital Services Segment leader, was recognized as a 2023 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech100 Executive honoree. Additionally, Amanda Kane, Identity and Access Management (IAM) leader was recently honored as a 2023 NVTC Cyber50 honoree.

The NVTC awards honors leading companies, entrepreneurs, executives and leaders who drive innovation, implement new solutions for customers, and contribute to the region's economic growth.

"We congratulate Paul and Amanda on these outstanding recognitions," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "More importantly, at Guidehouse we take pride in technology-driven innovation that benefits our clients and these awards recognize some of the hard work and commitment that goes into delivering best-in-class digital and technology solutions to address complex challenges."



Paul Phaneuf, Digital Services Segment Leader – Tech100 Executive Honoree

A consulting and technology professional with 30 years of experience serving public and private sector clients, Paul leads Guidehouse's Digital line of service, where he is focused on modernization and disruptive technologies which enable mission critical technologies in both commercial and public sector markets. Under his leadership, Guidehouse has helped to make significant impacts across segments and markets including IT strategy, AI/ML, cloud, systems modernization, cybersecurity, data, low code, application development and enterprise solutions.

Amanda Kane, Identity and Access Management (IAM) Leader – Cyber50 Honoree

Kane leads the Identity and Access Management offering at Guidehouse. A strategic thinker and leader, she has built one of the most successful technical practices at the firm from nearly the ground up. She partners with the federal government to lay a strong cyber foundation and protect public sector organizations including Department of State, Department of Justice, Department of Defense, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Department of Homeland Security.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets and digital and managed services.

