12th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™ AGENDA ANNOUNCED

Agenda and registration now open for premier business architecture event March 19-21, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners with members in over 100 countries, released the agenda for the 12th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™ to be held virtually and in-person in Reston, VA, USA, March 19–21, 2024.

The Business Architecture Innovation Summit™ is the premier event for business and technical leaders looking to hear the latest industry success stories and advancements in the field. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and Object Management Group®, this three-day event features leading-edge presentations, interactive sessions, panel discussions and networking opportunities for attendees seeking to gain practical insights into business architecture.

Speakers representing energy, financial services, healthcare, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, non-profits, telecommunications, transportation and startups, along with state and federal governments, will share their experiences in maximizing the value of business architecture. Topics include leveraging business architecture for strategy realization, portfolio management, AI deployment, product management, change management and organizational transformation. Additional sessions will discuss establishing and scaling a practice, gaining executive buy-in, leveraging industry reference models, open standards advancements and tool vendor options.

William Ulrich, Guild Co-founder, said, "This year's Summit agenda reflects the rapidly growing role of business architecture in a variety of areas. The diversity of speakers and topics demonstrates that business architecture is not restricted to any single industry, region or usage scenario. Please join us at this high-quality networking event."

Summit sessions will be recorded for those in alternative time zones. For those new to the discipline, a half-day Business Architecture Primer™ will be held the afternoon of March 18, 2024. The Primer is free of charge for virtual and in-person Summit attendees. For onsite attendees, the Guild is sponsoring a Monday evening reception on recent business architecture advancements in open standards.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

