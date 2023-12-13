Flash News: OKX to List Web3 Game Fusionist's ACE Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 13, 2023.

OKX today announced that it will list Fusionist's ACE token on its spot market at 06:00 (UTC) on December 18. With this listing, users will be able to trade ACE against USDT via the ACE/USDT spot pair. Deposits for the token were enabled on OKX today at 08:00 (UTC).

ACE is the native token of the Endurance blockchain. Endurance houses Fusionist, a Web3 game set in a distant, dystopian future, offering a compelling universe where players can explore, battle and trade.

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

