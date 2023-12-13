Penny Pops: Wendy's Fans Can Pay a Penny and Fill Their Cup with a Coca-Cola Freestyle® Drink Daily Starting Dec. 13

Enjoy sips of the season with 1 cent small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drinks with the Wendy's App offer

WHAT:

'Tis the season of giving, and Wendy's® is giving their fans something to sip on this holiday season for just a penny. Starting December 13, Wendy's is offering small Coca-Cola Freestyle® drinks for 1 cent with the offer in the Wendy's app, no additional purchase required.* Enjoy the sips of the season with festive flavors, like Dave's Cherry Cream Soda or Sprite® Vanilla, for a dash of holiday spirit in your cup. With over 100 drinks to choose from, discover your new favorite go-to at Wendy's on Coca-Cola Freestyle® dispensers nationwide.

WHERE & WHEN:

Beginning Wednesday, Dec.13, open the Wendy's app and find your gift of a small 1 cent Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink daily, no additional purchase required. Now don't be a Scrooge, fill your cup with your favorite every day while you can!

HOW:

For a limited time, simply redeem the Penny Pops offer in-app or online at wendys.com.

WHY:

Whether you've been naughty or nice, everyone should treat themselves to the gift of flavor this holiday season! Fans deserve to tackle their last-minute shopping and family dinner conversations with a perfectly crafted Coca-Cola Freestyle® drink in hand. Whether you choose your traditional favorite, like Coke® Zero Sugar, or want to mix it up with Fanta® Strawberry, Sprite® Cherry, or vitaminwater®, you can explore and find your favorite drinks at Wendy's for just 1 cent a day!

May your Wendy's cups be full, and your day be merry with a Sprite®!

About Wendy's

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

* For a limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's.$0.01 small Coca-Cola Freestyle® soft drinks daily starting 12/13 – with offer in the Wendy's app. Valid 1x/day. Hurry offer expires soon. Subject to cancellation at any time. Wendy's account registration required. See full offer terms in the Wendy's app.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

