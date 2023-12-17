First Patient Dosed in Clinical Trial of YOLT-201 for the Treatment of Hereditary ATTR-CM

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YolTech Therapeutics today announced that the first patient has been dosed with YOLT-201, the company's first in vivo genome editing candidate being developed as a single dose, potentially curative therapy for hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

The study by YolTech is a single-arm, open-label, dose-escalation clinical trial (Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT06082050). This trial's primary objectives are to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of YOLT-201 as well as the identification of an Optimal Biologically Active Dose (OBD).

ATTR-CM, a rare, progressive and debilitating disease. It is caused by the misfolding of unstable Transthyretin Protein (TTR), leading to the deposition of amyloid-like buildup in the myocardial interstitium, causing stiffening of the heart muscle and subsequent heart failure. Studies have reported the median survival time of approximately 3.5 years from the first diagnosis of ATTR-CM if left untreated.

Dr. Yuxuan Wu, Founder and CEO of YolTech, expressed, "The successful FPI in this trial is a significant milestone, representing YolTech's relentless efforts in the field of in vivo gene editing are gradually becoming a reality. We extend our gratitude to all researchers, partners, and supporters involved in the YOLT-201 project, especially to the dedicated research team at FAHZU for their steadfast support of drug development in vivo gene editing. We believe through this therapeutic intervention, we will provide a novel treatment option for ATTR-CM patients, offering them new hope and an improved quality of life."

This study is a part of YolTech's series of clinical trials in vivo gene editing. The company remains committed to advancing research in the treatment of ATTR and other diseases. Through close collaboration with the clinical community, we will continue to pursue excellence, push the boundaries of medical technology, and provide more advanced and innovative medical solutions for patients worldwide.

About YOLT-201

YOLT-201 Injection utilizes several lipid components including ionizable lipids as primary excipients to encapsulate mRNA and sgRNA raw materials, forming lipid nanoparticles (LNP). Upon intravenous injection into the body, plasma ApoE protein binds to the surface of LNP particles. Liver cells expressing the LDLR receptor recognize ApoE protein and engulf the LNP through endocytosis, forming endosomes. The decrease in pH within endosomes promotes electrostatic interactions between ionizable lipids and endosomal membranes, leading to membrane disruption and the release of mRNA and sgRNA. mRNA, in the cytoplasm, binds to ribosomes, translating the base editor protein. The base editor protein, in combination with sgRNA, enters the cell nucleus. sgRNA specifically locates the base editor to the TTR gene sequence, and the base editor protein modifies the bases on the target TTR gene, preventing its normal transcription into mRNA. This process stops the production of the TTR protein, achieving the goal of a one-time administration for a comprehensive cure of ATTR diseases.

About YolTech

YolTech Therapeutics is a pioneering gene editing company dedicated to develop a robust gene editing medicines to treat patients with serious diseases, which has built leading high-throughput evolution platform and innovative LNP deliver system. It possesses strong capability of novel Cas and base editor discovery and exceptional in-house LNP production capacity for GMP manufactory, with independent intellectual property rights and core patent protection globally. It has created a pipeline with 10+ genetic medicines focusing on cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, infectious diseases as well as more common and rare diseases. Leading asset will enter phase I trial by end of 2023.

