StorageMart Keeps Expanding with New Self Storage Facility in Indianapolis

StorageMart Keeps Expanding with New Self Storage Facility in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a prominent international self-storage company, is pleased to announce the opening of a new facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. This facility, located on East Washington Street, offers 785 units with over 82,159 rentable square feet of climate-controlled self-storage options in assorted sizes. Notable security features include 24/7 video surveillance, PIN entry access, and motion sensor lighting.

(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart) (PRNewswire)

StorageMart is dedicated to delivering flexible storage solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs.

The newly inaugurated facility simplifies the process of storing items with online and phone reservation options. Plus, the facility will offer moving and packing supplies and allow customers to access their stored items at their convenience.

Alex Burnam, Senior VP of Acquisitions, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are truly thrilled to extend our presence in Indiana. With its generous storage options and advanced security features, this facility will be a valuable resource for both residents and businesses in the Indianapolis area."

StorageMart is dedicated to delivering flexible storage solutions tailored to meet each customer's unique needs. Their core mission is to provide an enjoyable and secure storage experience to all who visit a StorageMart facility.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self-storage company in the world and has been led by the Burnam family for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.Little@storage-mart.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StorageMart