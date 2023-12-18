VNET Hosts US-China Green Energy Council at Taicang Data Center Campus, Showcases Renewable Energy Development

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, recently showcased the Company's development of renewable energy infrastructure for representatives from the US-China Green Energy Council ("UCGEC") during a site visit to its Taicang data center campus in China's Yangtze River Delta region.

On December 14, 2023, a delegation led by Dr. Steven Chu, chief scientist of the UCGEC, Nobel Laureate in Physics and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, and Dr. Robert Weisenmiller, senior advisor of the UCGEC and former chairman of the California Energy Commission, toured VNET's Taicang data center campus. As a multi-phase flagship project featuring high power density cabinets and large-scale deployment of liquid cooling technology, the Taicang data center campus highlights the Company's ability to efficiently build and deliver premium data centers.

Sustainable development is a core tenet of VNET's mission. The Company aims to achieve both operational carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and 100% renewable energy use in operations no later than 2030. In addition, the Company has implemented a comprehensive ESG strategy to drive successful outcomes. In December 2022, VNET received an "A" ESG rating from MSCI, the highest ranking to date in China's Internet Service and Infrastructure industry. The Company's ESG score measured by the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment ranked in the top 10% among all companies in the IT Services industry globally. Furthermore, VNET earned a "B" grade in the CDP's 2022 climate change questionnaire, exceeding the grades of 96% of participating companies in China. These accomplishments and accolades affirm the Company's effective ESG framework as well as its long-term investment value and development prospects.

Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, Founder and Executive Chairman of VNET, commented, "We are pleased to host Dr. Chu, Dr. Weisenmiller and this distinguished delegation from UCGEC, and introduce our renewable energy initiatives at our state-of-the-art Taicang data center campus. We are encouraged that our prowess in high-quality data center development as well as proactive green energy strategy received recognition and appreciation from the UCGEC delegation. As a leading IDC enterprise in China, VNET is deeply committed to meeting the surging demand for computing power demand driven by AI with green energy solutions. We embrace our social responsibilities through relentless exploration of renewable energies, with innovative projects showing great promise as standard-bearers for our industry. Looking ahead, VNET will continue to strengthen our cooperation with leading technology companies and our customers to achieve our ESG targets and propel low-carbon development."

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

