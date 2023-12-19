Element Biosciences to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of the Element AVITI System, an innovative DNA sequencing platform that is disrupting the genomics industry, today announced that Element CEO and Co-Founder Molly He will be presenting a corporate update at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic research. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

