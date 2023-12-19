Why Has Dunhuang Become a Global Model for World Cultural Heritage Protection?

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

Dunhuang, a crossroads on the ancient Silk Road, once witnessed bustling trade brought to the city by constant fleets of merchants. Dunhuang, a prominent international city in ancient times, was where East and West met, sparking cultural exchange. It stands as a palace of Buddhist art, radiating timeless beauty for millennia. Today, Dunhuang is still vibrant and attracts many tourists every year. What is the secret behind Dunhuang's sustainable development in cultural tourism? In this episode, Pamela Ann Tobey, an anchor for CICG Americas, joins Dr. Duong Bich Hanh, Programme Specialist for Culture of UNESCO Multisectoral Regional Office for East Asia, on a journey to Dunhuang in search of answers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China.org.cn