Baunat Group Revolutionizes Luxury with VALQUÈRE: "Uniting Lab-Grown and Natural Diamond Jewellery

ANTWERP, Belgium, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgian-based Baunat group redefines luxury by launching VALQUÈRE, a luxury jewellery brand with lab grown diamonds, offering the same visual experience without compromises. Steven Boelens, Executive Director Baunat Group, explains: 'it gives more people the chance to enjoy the mystic and extraordinary beauty of diamonds, without sacrificing quality, personalization or the desired diamond size'. Discover a new kind of luxury with VALQUÈRE, where science meets art, tradition meets innovation, and individuality meets everlasting elegance and maximum brilliance—destined to shine bright for a lifetime and make your statement with. Discover VALQUÈRE: www.valquere.com

Look 1: Fancy coloured Toi et Moi-style ring from the Bon Bon collection, set with a 1.5ct VS1 Intense to Vivid Pink Oval Diamond and a 1.5ct VS1 Intense to Vivid Blue Pear Diamond. (PRNewswire)

A New Kind of Luxury

VALQUÈRE makes high-quality jewellery more accessible, blending European craftsmanship with scientific innovation to deliver maximum brilliance and everlasting elegance. Stefaan Mouradian, CEO Baunat Group: 'Natural and lab diamonds are both excellent choices for different reasons. Natural diamonds compose out of a rich history and offer enduring investment value, while lab grown diamonds provide maximum brilliance and quality within budget. Ultimately, both options are indistinguishable in terms of brilliance, beauty and feel. A diamond is a diamond, and the choice is entirely personal'.

Exceptional Craftsmanship

At the core of VALQUÈRE lies uncompromising Belgian craftsmanship, seamlessly integrating science and art to create jewels full of character. True luxury is found in meticulous details, featuring precision settings, flawless metalworks, and a keen attention to detail – a testament to the mastery of skilled artisans. VALQUÈRE'S tagline, 'Statement Made', emphasizes its distinctive designs, including large diamonds, fancy shapes, and coloured diamonds. Most VALQUÈRE jewellery falls in the price range between fifteen hundred and four thousand euros, with a few designs exceeding ten thousand.

Fine Materials

From day one, VALQUÈRE prioritizes high-quality materials, exclusively offering diamonds with the highest grades in cut, colour and clarity. The brand partners with laboratories that strive to use as much renewable energy as possible, and each diamond is hand-selected by their experts directly from the source, resulting in extraordinary brilliance. Precious metals such as recycled 18K gold and 950 platinum ensures the jewellery has the durability it needs to maintain its beauty for a lifetime. These shared qualities provide a heightened level of brilliance and sophistication; wearing a VALQUÈRE jewel serves as a bold testament to refinement and individuality.

Personalization

VALQUÈRE is committed to delivering extraordinary and tailored experiences, offering 24/7 personal support and the opportunity to customize existing designs or to create something entirely new with their bespoke service. Mouradian: 'We have carefully selected a team of diamond jewellery advisors who speak at least 3 languages, in total our teams speak over 20 languages, so we can serve our clients worldwide. VALQUÈRE is aiming high, therefore we offer 7 currencies and even cryptocurrency as a payment option'.

About Baunat Group

Established in 2008 in Antwerp, Baunat Group operates on three pillars united by the 'Smart Luxury' factor. BAUNAT offers 100% natural, ethical diamond jewellery for long-term investment value, emphasizing the rich heritage of the diamond. In contrast, VALQUÈRE focuses on maximum brilliance and diamond quality within a more affordable budget. Both prioritize tangible value through technology, providing sustainable, high-quality natural and lab-grown diamond jewellery with excellent customer service. The "Digital Native Vertical Brands" approach crafts bespoke jewellery in Antwerp, reaching customers directly through e-boutiques and twelve global showrooms, enhancing efficiency and the customer experience by eliminating intermediaries. "Diamond Expertise" is central, unveiling timeless diamond jewellery designs meticulously tailored to each customer's unique journey, offered directly to the consumer, ensuring a personalized and exceptional experience website Baunat Group.

Look 2 1.5ct VS1 Intense to Vivid Pink Cushion Cut Ring with a white halo and round side diamonds from the Brisour de Coeur collection. (PRNewswire)

Look 3 Fancy shape white diamond necklace, FVS1, starting from 25ct from the Cirquie de Contour collection. (PRNewswire)

Look 4 Double halo ring with a 1.5ct VS1 Intense to Vivid Blue Cushion cut center diamond, surrounded by a double halo of round Intense to Vivid Pink diamonds and white side diamonds. (PRNewswire)

VALQUÈRE Logo (PRNewswire)

