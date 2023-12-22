Less Than 15% of Financial Advisors Currently Talk to Clients About Crypto - But Up To 50% Plan to Offer Their Clients Crypto Funds

Less Than 15% of Financial Advisors Currently Talk to Clients About Crypto - But Up To 50% Plan to Offer Their Clients Crypto Funds

Webinar reveals survey data showing that massive flows into crypto should occur in 2024

GREAT FALLS, Va., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although few financial advisors have been recommending digital assets to their clients, 35% to 50% of advisors plan to actively recommend crypto products in 2024, including spot bitcoin ETFs, according to the results of a survey recently released on a webinar presented by the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.

Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) (PRNewswire)

"This research reveals that many advisors admit that they do not know how to buy digital assets or don't trust the companies offering digital asset products," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, CBDA, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto. "Spot bitcoin ETFs eliminate these concerns, and that's why we believe there will be a huge increase in crypto engagement by advisors in 2024."

Thirteen companies have asked the SEC for permission to launch spot bitcoin ETFs, and approval of some or all these applications is expected in early January. The survey results released on the webinar suggest that massive asset flows into these ETFs could occur, amounting to as much as $150 billion from independent RIAs.

The survey queried financial advisors from national and regional broker/dealers, independent broker/dealers, and RIAs, who primarily serve high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors. Responses were obtained in July.

The webinar features Edelman alone with McKinsey & Company's Global Head of Web3 Matt Higginson and Lionsoul Global's Operating Partner Paul Price. To view the webinar, visit dacfp.com/webinar-what-advisors-and-investors-are-saying-today-about-digital-assets.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM, is the first and largest certification program of its kind—an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

Contact for DACFP:

Ryan Graham, JConnelly, 862-777-4274

rgraham@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP)