PMI Foods Donates More than 11,000 Pounds of Food Ahead of Christmas

City of Refuge Receives Donations to Feed People in Need

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) is proud to announce that we have partnered with City of Refuge to help feed victims of human trafficking and women and children in need.

PMI Foods donated 11,283 pounds of high-quality pork ribs that City of Refuge will use to feed members of the Atlanta's Westside community this holiday season. The donation of more than 11,000 meals will feed victims of human trafficking, homeless individuals, and many families served by the City of Refuge in Atlanta, Georgia.

"PMI Foods is on a mission to feed the hungry and help those striving for a better tomorrow," said Darin Parker, President of PMI Foods. "We are proud to partner with City of Refuge and we hope that this substantial donation will make this holiday season special for our fellow brothers and sisters."

City of Refuge is in the middle of one of Atlanta's most historic and struggling neighborhoods, where nearly 40% of the residents live below the Federal Poverty Level. The organization has been a lifeline for Atlanta's Westside community for over a quarter of a century, providing transitional housing to more than 240 homeless women and children and supporting and sheltering nearly dozens of victims of human trafficking.

"Our support starts with getting people stable which means housing, clothing, healthcare and food," said Bruce Deel, founder and CEO at City of Refuge. "This large donation of meat from PMI Foods will help us continue to do God's work in the most dangerous zip code in Atlanta."

This is part of a larger commitment by PMI Foods to feed the needy in the United States and across the globe. This partnership comes after donations from PMI Foods to CityServe for Ukrainian refugees, the L.A. Food Mission to help feed homeless residents, donations to support the First Assembly of God and Thanksgiving turkeys to Paula White Ministries and StoryLife Church for families in need.

About Parker Migliorini International LLC

PMI Foods is a global enterprise that supplies an extensive range of products to all major international markets with corporate offices strategically located in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. PMI Foods operates on several platforms representing two brands: PMI Global Solutions; managing product procurement, sales and logistics, and PMI Distribution; supplying the needs of local wholesale markets and PMI Food Service, that provides a constant supply source while focusing on personalized services and customer specific adaptation of products and packaging. To learn more please visit the PMI Foods website at https://www.pmifoods.com.

About City of Refuge

Since the organization was founded in 1997, City of Refuge has transformed the lives of more than 35,000 people by providing the tools they need to break down barriers through a strategic mix of supportive services that target health & wellness, housing, vocational training and youth development. The nonprofit is headquartered in Atlanta's historic Westside and has several satellite campuses across the country. Learn more at https://www.cityofrefugeatl.org/

