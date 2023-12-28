OKAI's 2024 NEW YEAR GIFT GUIDE

LOS ANGELES , Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season often brings gift-giving stress, especially when your loved ones seem to have everything. But consider a unique and practical solution: an electric scooter or bike can truly transform daily life routines.

Ceetle Pro EA10C

OKAI offers insights into scooters you've been eyeing and makes you the gift-giving champion in this holiday season...

First on the list is the Ceetle Pro EA10C. Say goodbye to standing fatigue as its accompanying seat provides a comfortable ride. The seated experience is a game-changer for commuting, akin to the ease of riding a bike. Don't miss adding a front basket accessory, perfect for your grocery hauls!

Neon Lite ES10

Moving on to the Neon Lite ES10, this scooter boasts impressive performance with a top speed of 15mph and an 18-mile range. Its pneumatic front tires and solid rear tires promise a smooth ride, absorbing terrain vibrations. A fantastic entry-level scooter for newcomers to the electric scooter world. Safety comes first at OKAI, so don't forget our lightweight branded helmet.

Neon Pro ES30

Continuing the Neon series, the Neon Pro is a sleek and silent scooter that turns your daily commute into an electrifying adventure. Customizable lights cater to your style, while its sport mode can reach 20mph, offering an exhilarating ride—just remember to don a helmet! Sync the scooter with our smart helmet through the OKAI app for enhanced visibility via helmet-mounted turn signals, exclusive to the Neon series.

OKAI Panther ES800

The Panther isn't just a visual treat—it packs top-notch features. With a full-color touchscreen display and robust off-road capabilities, this scooter weighs a solid 97 lbs. Dual 1500W motors power through rough terrain, with a top speed of 35mph, accompanied by large 12-inch tires and heavy-duty suspension. Enhance it with a handlebar storage bag, a stylish and practical accessory for your essentials.

OKAI Stride EB40 E-bike

For a more classic choice, consider the Stride electric bicycle. Its step-through design enables swift travel through city streets, offering torque for hills and a comfortable cruising pace. The three power settings strike a balance between pedaling for fun and using the throttle. Personalize it with a front-mounted basket or rear-mounted rack for added utility.

The holiday season needn't be stressful when OKAI's lineup of electric scooters and bicycles offers diverse choices for everyone! Search "OKAI e-scooter" on its website or available in BestBuy, Target, Amazon & major retailers in United States. Gifting like an NFL player!

