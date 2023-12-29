J&J Bagging Announces Strategic Investment by CGB Enterprises, Inc.

YAZOO CITY, Miss., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&J Bagging, a progressive company specializing in packaged feed, seed, and fertilizer manufacturing and distribution is pleased to announce that CGB Enterprises, Inc. (CGB), an innovative leader in the grain and transportation industries, has invested in the strategic growth of the company. This collaboration is set to empower J&J Bagging to continue its impressive trajectory in the agribusiness sector. By leveraging CGB's extensive resources and expertise, J&J Bagging will further improve its business model, with a focus on delivering high-quality products and services in feed, seed, and fertilizer markets. The investment marks a new chapter for both companies, promising enhanced growth and innovation.

Joseph Mohamed, President of J&J Bagging, expressed enthusiasm about the new partnership, stating, "This strategic investment from CGB is a game-changer for us. It will allow us to expand our capabilities and continue to improve the delivery of quality products and services to our customers. We are eager to embark on this new journey and achieve greater heights together."

"CGB's investment in J&J Bagging aligns with our commitment to pursuing growth and innovation in the markets we serve," said Ryan Emery, Senior Vice President, Grain Division of CGB Enterprises, Inc. "J&J Bagging's expertise in feed, seed, and fertilizer manufacturing complements our strategic vision of creating new value for our stakeholders throughout the feed and grain supply chain. J&J has established itself as a market leader in this space and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of their continued growth."

The partnership is expected to bring about advancements in production technology, supply chain efficiencies, and market expansion, benefiting customers and stakeholders of both companies.

CGB Enterprises, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., operates a network of grain facilities across the Midwest. In addition to grain facilities, CGB Enterprises, Inc. has dedicated operations in logistics and transportation (CTLC), agri-finance (AGRIfinancial Services), soybean processing, producer risk management, and other related businesses.

Established in 2015, J&J Bagging has carved a unique niche in the agribusiness sector as a leading supplier that blends the comprehensive product lineup of a distributor with the competitive edge of local sourcing and manufacturing. Our innovative business model centers around a one-stop complex where we locally source and manufacture our complete range of feed, seed, and fertilizer products. These products are offered under nine brands, as well as private label. This integrated approach not only ensures the highest standards of quality but also allows us to offer our products at competitive prices.

Our commitment to local sourcing reflects our dedication to supporting the agricultural community, reducing environmental impacts, and ensuring the freshness and quality of our products. By manufacturing all our products in one complex, we maintain stringent quality control, streamline our supply chain, and pass on the cost benefits to our customers.

J&J Bagging's unique model has positioned us as a preferred partner for customers seeking efficiency, quality, and value. We pride ourselves on our ability to provide a comprehensive product range, ensuring that our customers have access to everything they need under one roof. Our expert team, with deep industry knowledge, works closely with our customers, offering personalized solutions and support tailored to their specific needs.

As we continue to grow, our focus remains steadfast on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. J&J Bagging is not just a supplier; we are a committed ally in the agricultural sector, dedicated to the growth and success of our customers and the wider community.

