Clear Choice ER offers patients more comfortable Sputum Test for Covid-19

Sponsored -What are the benefits of a spit test?For months now, Clear Choice ER has been providing patients with multiple testing options in detecting Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), including both a PCR nasopharyngeal (nose) exam and a PCR Sputum (spit) exam. With the nose exam calling for a sample from deep within the patient’s nasal cavity, it’s no secret that the much easier method of collecting sputum is through spit, and therefore has become the far more requested method of checking for the coronavirus. The question remains though: “Is it just as effective as the nasopharyngeal exam?” The answer to that, may surprise you.

SPUTUM TEST VERSUS NASOPHARYNGEAL TEST

In a recent study by the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, swabs were taken from 44 patients and 98 healthcare workers, with results showing that the samples taken were more accurate and consistent than the deep nasal swabs taken. For instance, samples detected the coronavirus in two healthcare workers without symptoms who had previously been cleared by a deep nasal swab.In a separate study published in EBioMedicine, a review of more than 3 000 specimens were used to compare three testing approaches. They found that the virus was more likely to be detected in sputum tests than through nasal or oropharyngeal (throat) swabs.Researchers also found that the earlier the samples were collected after the appearance of symptoms, the higher the detection rate. In fact, results showed:

• Nasal swabs had a detection rate of 54%.

• Throat (oropharyngeal) swabs had a detection rate of 43%.

• Sputum samples had a detection rate of 71%.

• Detection rates were highest within one week of symptom onset for all three methods.

SPUTUM COLLECTION METHODS

Sputum tests are usually collected by having a patient cough deeply to produce phlegm, which is used as the sample. Among children and teens, this method has also proven to facilitate performing a Covid-19 Test. A drawback to a Sputum Test would be a patient’s inability to present phlegm. However, by eliminating the consumption of liquids prior to the test, this may not present as problematic.

