Freestanding ER Asks: Which Test is Right for You?

Sponsored - How PCR, Antigen and Antibody tests differ in detecting Covid-19

Before hopping in your car and driving to your nearest clinic to undergo a Covid-19 test, you should first ask yourself, “Why do I want a Covid-19 Test?” Knowing the answer to this will help determine which of the three testing options is the best for you: PCR (polymerase chain reaction), Antigen, or Antibody (serology).

To help you better understand the difference between the three, we’ve broken down what each test checks for, and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

PCR (POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION)

A PCR test detects whether a person is currently infected with Covid-19. It works by looking for the virus in the nose, throat or other areas in the respiratory tract. The test is typically done with a nose or throat swab, as well as sampling a patient’s sputum (spit). If the sample returns positive, the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

A negative PCR test means that person was probably not infected at the time their sample was collected. However, it does not mean they are immune from Covid-19 – it only means they did not have the virus at the time they tested.

The benefit of choosing a PCR test is that it will tell you whether you currently have Covid-19, and are contagious.

The disadvantage of a PCR test is that it does not determine if you had an infection in the past, or if you were exposed to COVID-19 and will develop an active infection during the two weeks after exposure.

ANTIGEN TEST

Similar to a PCR test, an antigen test also detects whether a person is currently infected. It works by looking for the virus in the nose, throat or other areas in the respiratory tract. The test is typically done with a nose or throat swab. If the sample returns positive, the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

A negative antigen test means that the viral proteins were not detected. However, it does not rule out COVID-19. If there is still concern that a person has COVID-19 after a negative antigen test, then that person should be tested again with a PCR test.

Some clinics choose to offer this test for its quick results, and it’s less expensive than PCR. However, it does not accurately rule out Covid-19. Antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, meaning there may be false negative results. For this reasons, negative tests are treated as presumptive, and if concern remains that a person could be infected with COVID-19, even after a negative antigen test, the person is urged to undergo PCR testing.

ANTIBODY (SEROLOGY) TEST

An antibody test, also called a serology test, detects whether a person had COVID-19 in the past and now has antibodies against the virus. In most cases, a sample of blood is taken and sent to a lab for testing. If the sample returns positive, it confirms a COVID-19 past infection, and that the person’s immune system developed antibodies to fight it off.

And while a negative antibody test will determine the lack of a past COVID-19 infection, it does not rule out a current infection because the test sample could have been collected too soon to give a positive result.

Recently, there has been much discussion on the benefits of antibody tests. Along with identifying asymptomatic people who have had the infection in the past, it also helps in determining who qualifies to donate convalescent plasma, as well as determining what percentage of a population has already had COVID-19.

The downside of undergoing an antibody test is its potential to produce negative results if it is performed too close to the beginning of an infection. Furthermore, antibody tests are known to produce false and unreliable results due to their low sensitivity and specificity. Some antibody tests may also cross-react with other coronaviruses that are not the virus that causes COVID-19, leading to false test results.

Knowing now what each test checks for, choose the best option that makes sense for you. Also make sure you confirm with the clinic which test(s) they have available. Not every clinic offers the three options, so make sure you are choosing the right test for you.

To find out which COVID-19 tests are available at Clear Choice ER, and to register for a test, visit www.clearchoiceer.com. Because we are open 24/7, we offer testing around the clock at the time that is convenient for you, and we accept most private insurances and Medicare. Information on self-pay pricing is also available online.

Clear Choice ER is a full-service emergency room offering you a safe alternative to overcrowded hospital ERs. We are available for all your emergency needs without the typical long wait times found in hospital ERs. Come and see for yourself the difference in emergency care that you’ve always deserved. We are located at 7105 N. Bartlett, between Jacaman Rd. and Del Mar Blvd. You can also reach us at (956) 242-4225 or on our FB or Instagram pages.