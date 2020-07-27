Freestanding ER Asks: Which Test is Right for You?

Sponsored - How PCR, Antigen and Antibody tests differ in detecting Covid-19

Before hopping in your car and driving to your nearest clinic to undergo a Covid-19 test, you should first ask yourself, “Why do I want a Covid-19 Test?” Knowing the answer to this will help determine which of the three testing options is the best for you: PCR (polymerase chain reaction), Antigen, or Antibody (serology).

To help you better understand the difference between the three, we’ve broken down what each test checks for, and the advantages and disadvantages of each.

PCR (POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION)

A PCR test detects whether a person is currently infected with Covid-19. It works by looking for the virus in the nose, throat or other areas in the respiratory tract. The test is typically done with a nose or throat swab, as well as sampling a patient’s sputum (spit). If the sample returns positive, the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

A negative PCR test means that person was probably not infected at the time their sample was collected. However, it does not mean they are immune from Covid-19 – it only means they did not have the virus at the time they tested.

The benefit of choosing a PCR test is that it will tell you whether you currently have Covid-19, and are contagious.

The disadvantage of a PCR test is that it does not determine if you had an infection in the past, or if you were exposed to COVID-19 and will develop an active infection during the two weeks after exposure.

ANTIGEN TEST

Similar to a PCR test, an antigen test also detects whether a person is currently infected. It works by looking for the virus in the nose, throat or other areas in the respiratory tract. The test is typically done with a nose or throat swab. If the sample returns positive, the person has an active COVID-19 infection.

A negative antigen test means that the viral proteins were not detected. However, it does not rule out COVID-19. If there is still concern that a person has COVID-19 after a negative antigen test, then that person should be tested again with a PCR test.

Some clinics choose to offer this test for its quick results, and it’s less expensive than PCR. However, it does not accurately rule out Covid-19. Antigen tests are less sensitive than PCR tests, meaning there may be false negative results. For this reasons, negative tests are treated as presumptive, and if concern remains that a person could be infected with COVID-19, even after a negative antigen test, the person is urged to undergo PCR testing.

