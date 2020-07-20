Local Freestanding ER Offers Patients Negative Pressure Rooms for Safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Clear Choice Emergency Room and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Clear Choice Emergency Room, visit Clear Choice Emergency Room Online.

While the science behind a Negative Pressure Room may be detailed, the purpose of a Negative Pressure Room is actually quite simple. A negative pressure room in an Emergency Room is used to contain airborne contaminants within the room. Viruses, bacteria, fungi, yeasts, molds, pollens, gases, VOC’s (volatile organic compounds), small particles and chemicals are part of a larger list of airborne pathogens you can find in an Emergency Room. Clean air is pumped into the room with a machine, and then any air exiting the room, is filtered before being released outside of the environment.

Clear Choice ER invested in our patient’s safety by installing negative pressure rooms to keep our patients, staff and physicians safe. A negative pressure isolation room is commonly used for patients with airborne infections. Although COVID-19 is currently not considered to be an airborne disease, according to the CDC, a patient known to have contracted the coronavirus can spread it person-to-person. This means between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. While not required, many facilities are choosing to place potentially infected COVID-19 patients in isolation rooms when resources allow.

In these unprecedented times, it is critical that Emergency Room ventilation systems are in proper working order. The COVID-19 coronavirus has heightened this importance more than ever. Particularly in an ER setting, certain populations are more vulnerable to airborne infections than others, including immune-compromised patients, newborns and the elderly.