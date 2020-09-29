Pregnancy During COVID-19 with Dr. Dagoberto Gonzalez

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Clear Choice ER and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more aboutClear Choice ER, visit Clear Choice ER Online.

Clear Facts is an effort supported by Clear Choice ER, to offer insight and education to our Laredo community. This month, we sat down with the owner of ObGyn Associates of Laredo, Dr. Dagoberto Gonzalez. Dr. Gonzalez talks about many concerns for those dealing with pregnancy while COVID-19 is still quite prevalent. From extra steps and precautions taken at the office, to an abundance of caution being observed at the hospital, a great deal of effort is being put forth to make sure that mother and child are as safe as they can be. Dr Gonzalez points out why it’s more important than ever for expecting mothers to be cautions with their health. Are you considering getting pregnant? Dr. Gonzalez has a bit of advice for those that may be in the process of planning for a child. Enjoy the video, and contact Clear Choice ER if you have any questions that we can help to answer.