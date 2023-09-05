PEG Energy Awards 2 Laredo Seniors with $500 Scholarships

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of PEG Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PEG Energy, visit https://pegenter.com.

PEG Energy awarded 2 local seniors a $500 scholarship to use for their higher education.

PEG Energy’s goal is to motivate and support our local seniors achieve their higher education goals in hopes that they can come back to Laredo and give back to their community afterwards.

UISD | London B. Johnson High School | Winner: Elisa Zapata - On August 25, at 9:00 a.m., PEG Energy visited the school to present the $500 award to the recipient. Her peers were there to witness the presentation, and the award ceremony was held at their school library.

LISD | Hector J. Garcia Early College High School | Winner: Kelsey Castro - On August 23, at 9:30 a.m., PEG Energy visited the school to present the award to the student. Her peers were there to witness the presentation and award ceremony, held in their cafeteria.