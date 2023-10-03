PEG Energy Awards 2 Laredo Seniors with $500 Scholarships

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of PEG Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PEG Energy, visit https://pegenter.com.

LISD | Nixon High School | Winner: Jose Quintana

On September 25th, PEG Energy visited the school to present the award to the student. His peers were there to witness the presentation and award ceremony. Mr. Quintana is a senior at the Business Industry Public Service Early College Academy at J.W. Nixon High School where is on track to graduate with his associate degree in arts with a concentration in Criminal Justice from Laredo College in May 2024.

UISD | JB Alexander High School | Winner: Samuel Del Bosque

On September 22, PEG Energy visited the school to present the $500 award to the recipient. His peers were there to witness the presentation. He currently holds the number one rank of the senior class at John B. Alexander High School. He has earned the college board national Hispanic recognition in 2023, AP Scholar Award in 2022, received a 1520 on SAT Exam, and a 1370 on PSAT/NMSQT. In addition, he has earned countless hours with the Royal Rangers Church volunteer group every Wednesday.